Several of Penn State’s grapplers found themselves moving in InterMat’s newest rankings.

For the 149 class, redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness rose three spots to No. 17, with a perfect 6-0 start on the season.

At 165, fellow redshirt freshman Alex Facundo rose two spots from No. 17 to No. 15.

Penn State’s 197 wrestler Max Dean saw himself fall from No. 1 to No. 5 after back-to-back upsets over the weekend.

Heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet rose from No. 2 to No.1 after his strong performance against Lehigh on Dec. 4.

