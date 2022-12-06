Several of Penn State’s grapplers found themselves moving in InterMat’s newest rankings.
For the 149 class, redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness rose three spots to No. 17, with a perfect 6-0 start on the season.
At 165, fellow redshirt freshman Alex Facundo rose two spots from No. 17 to No. 15.
Two new #1's are among the many changes in this week's rankings update!https://t.co/08dBZUksA9https://t.co/wKWyaoXpEc pic.twitter.com/S7Tp8TSdhP— InterMat (@InterMat) December 6, 2022
Penn State’s 197 wrestler Max Dean saw himself fall from No. 1 to No. 5 after back-to-back upsets over the weekend.
Heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet rose from No. 2 to No.1 after his strong performance against Lehigh on Dec. 4.
