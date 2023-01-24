Penn State Wrestling vs. Oregon State, Facundo

At 165, Penn State's Alex Facundo faces Matthew Olguin, winning 3-2 during Penn State's dual meet against Oregon State on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. Penn State won the meet 31-3.

 Ryan Bowman

On Tuesday, InterMat released its new rankings, and several Nittany Lions made big leaps.

Redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness moved up one spot from No. 14 to No. 13 following his two bonus-point victories over the weekend.

Levi Haines, a true freshman, skyrocketed up the rankings from No. 17 to No. 9 following his upset of Michigan’s No. 10 Will Lewan.

Alex Facundo, coming off a tie-breaker win over Michigan’s No. 6 Cameron Amine, rose from No. 16 all the way to No. 5.

Penn State’s heavyweight, Greg Kerkvliet, also moved in this week’s rankings. He fell one spot to No. 2 in the rankings after losing to No. 1 Mason Parris.

