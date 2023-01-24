On Tuesday, InterMat released its new rankings, and several Nittany Lions made big leaps.

Redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness moved up one spot from No. 14 to No. 13 following his two bonus-point victories over the weekend.

Levi Haines, a true freshman, skyrocketed up the rankings from No. 17 to No. 9 following his upset of Michigan’s No. 10 Will Lewan.

We've got a new #1 at 285 lbs! It's our weekly update of DI college rankings:https://t.co/08dBZU3py9https://t.co/56WgA0kUZ9 pic.twitter.com/d36tYK2gfv — InterMat (@InterMat) January 24, 2023

Alex Facundo, coming off a tie-breaker win over Michigan’s No. 6 Cameron Amine, rose from No. 16 all the way to No. 5.

Penn State’s heavyweight, Greg Kerkvliet, also moved in this week’s rankings. He fell one spot to No. 2 in the rankings after losing to No. 1 Mason Parris.

