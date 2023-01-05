As the holiday wrestling season comes to a close, four Penn State wrestlers moved in the latest Intermat rankings.

The biggest riser for the Nittany Lions was 157-pounder Terrell Barraclough, who moved from No. 28 in the country to No. 25, despite true freshman Levi Haines getting the call in the Collegiate Wrestling Duals.

Two Penn Staters inched their way closer to the mountain top. Both 141-pounder Beau Bartlett and 197-pounder Max Dean moved up from No. 5 to No. 4 in their respective weight classes.

One Nittany Lion fell in the latest edition, though. Alex Facundo fell from No. 14 in the country to No. 16 after losing his most recent bout to Iowa State’s No. 3 David Carr.

Roman Bravo-Young, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Greg Kerkvliet all held their No. 1 positions as well, while Shayne Van Ness stayed at No. 15.

The only weight class Penn State in which doesn’t have a ranked wrestler is 125 pounds.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE