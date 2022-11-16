Following No. 1 Penn State’s throttling of Lock Haven, Cael Sanderson took his grapplers east to compete in Binghamton's Bearcat Open.

Just two days after their season opener, the Nittany Lions traveled to Binghamton, New York, to give non-starter grapplers a chance to compete in an open tournament.

Twelve Penn Staters participated, with eight of them placing in the open.

The headlining performance for the blue and white was true freshman Connor Pierce, who currently is serving his redshirt season.

Pierce was the blue and white’s representative for the 149 pound weight-class in New York.

He took no time to introduce himself to the wrestling community, going 4-0 against collegiate grapplers. His performance included a pin and two majors.

Although Pierce suffered a major in the finals, the defeat was to a non-collegiate opponent, Meyer Shapiro, which did not count against his official record.

Pierce’s runner-up performance certainly has big implications for the blue and white’s depth and future.

Pierce’s talent could lead him to become an heir-apparent for Beau Bartlett at the 141 slot in Penn State’s lineup after the junior graduates.

There is also potential for the freshman to push for the 157 spot in a season or two.

The strong showing is a good sign for Penn State’s quest to remain at the top in the coming years.

When asked about the squad’s performance at Binghamton, Sanderson told the media, “I think the guys wrestled well. More than anything it’s about them getting experience right now.”

Another true freshman, Karl Shindledecker, had a lively first outing.

Shindledecker posted a 2-2 record, which included a pin and a major in the 125 lbs weight-class.

A solid first performance by the freshman, who will certainly get a chance to put his skills on display for the coaching staff in both practice and other open competitions.

Redshirt freshman Brian Borden picked up a win in the 157 class for the Nittany Lions.

Borden is looking to build on his redshirt campaign, where he went 11-6 in open tournaments.

Borden could become good depth for a 157 spot that the Nittany Lions struggled with last year.

If Borden can keep performing well, his competitive play will push both himself and starter Terrell Barraclough to improve on the mat, which could prove pivotal down the stretch for the blue and white.

David Evans also had a good day at the office for the Nittany Lions.

The sophomore started his day with a loss but rallied with five straight wins to secure fifth place in the 141 lbs weight-class.

This is Evans’ third season with the program, but he redshirted the 2021-22 season, his first in Happy Valley.

The next year, as a redshirt freshman, Evans went 11-4 in open tournaments, showcasing his talents for the first time in a collegiate setting.

Levi Haines, a true freshman from Arendtsville, Pennsylvania, also managed to place for the blue and white.

Haines went 3-1 against collegiate opponents and 2-0 against non-collegiate wrestlers, en route to a fifth place finish in the 157 class.

The impressive performance by Haines could be a sign of good things to come for Nittany Lion fans after seeing the debut matches of Alex Facundo, Shayne Van Ness, and Gary Steen.

The addition of more young talent could prove to be part of Penn State’s long-term outlook.

With seven of Penn State’s starters being upperclassmen, there will be opportunities for some of these young underclassmen to contend for starting positions in the near future.

However, Penn State has an influx of young talent coming in its newest recruiting cycle that will also battle for those limited starting spots.

As the season goes along, these underclassmen will have more chances to prove themselves and improve their game.

“If you’re a competitor every match is the same, you know,” said Sanderson. “Whether it counts or not… It’s about growth, and you know, win or lose, we’re gonna get better and figure things out.”

