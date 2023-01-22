After a close win in the Bryce Jordan Center against Michigan’s Dylan Ragusin, Roman Bravo-Young was determined to put on a show against Michigan State.

Penn State’s No. 1 Bravo-Young came out firing against Michigan State’s No. 16 Rayvon Foley, earning a pin against the Spartan in dominant fashion.

Just two days prior, in front of a packed house in the Bryce Jordan Center, all eyes were on the Nittany Lions’ 133-pound starter Bravo-Young against Michigan’s No. 12 Ragusin.

Towards the end of the first period, Ragusin surprisingly took down Bravo-Young, forcing the Nittany Lion to adapt for the rest of the match.

Bravo-Young got a takedown and escape in the second, and he rode out the rest of the bout through the second and third periods for a 4-2 victory.

The close win left a bad taste in Bravo-Young’s mouth, and he was determined to bounce back against the Spartans.

Bravo-Young revealed that he was not initially slated to start both bouts over the weekend, but he wanted another shot after his close call against Ragusin.

“I’m not really a fan of that, winning the close ones when there’s a lot of people watching. So I just wanted to come out here and just get revenge for myself… it wasn’t even planned to wrestle,” Bravo-Young said after the conclusion of the Michigan State dual.

Bravo-Young led Foley 8-2 through two periods, and it seemed like the result was trending toward a bonus point victory. With just 34.2 seconds left in the third period, Bravo-Young put Foley on his back for the pin.

The Nittany Lion accomplished the goal he set out for himself ahead of the bout: to get revenge.

“I didn’t want to win off of riding, that’s boring. Maybe when it counts in the Big Ten and nationals when I need to, but I’m not trying to win off riding in the BJC,” Bravo-Young said of his win against Michigan.

The experienced Penn State grappler didn’t want to find himself in a position where he needed that riding point to win a match. When he needed one to secure his victory over Ragusin, it lit a fire under him.

His competitive drive wouldn’t allow him to be happy with just any win. Early in the Big Ten slate, he wants to control matches and save riding time victories for the end of the year, when he is challenging for a third-straight National Championship.

Bravo-Young also mentioned that he wanted to get more takedowns than what he managed to against the Wolverines. He certainly delivered on that, with six against the spartans on Sunday.

“I just wanted to prove myself. It was a last-minute decision last night,” Bravo-Young said.

The four-time All American and two-time national champion wanted to get any doubts out of the minds of onlookers from Friday’s matchup. His confident victory shows just how resilient the veteran grappler can be for Penn State as the season drags on.

Cael Sanderson said that he “found out late last night that [Bravo-Young] was gonna wrestle… Having Roman took a lot of pressure off the rest of the lineup.”

The last-minute decision paid off as the Nittany Lions routed the Spartans 34-6.

Bravo-Young is now a perfect 9-0 on the season ahead of Penn State’s showdown with the No. 2 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes. He’s projected to face No. 18 Cullan Schriever, if both teams roll with their starters.

Despite his back-to-back performances against ranked opponents, Bravo-Young is already looking ahead to that date with Iowa on Friday.

He said, “The Team looked good tonight, so on to Iowa. That will be a fun one.”

