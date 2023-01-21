Experience is everything in college sports, especially wrestling.

With three redshirt opportunities within the sport, it isn’t uncommon to see seventh-year veterans take the mat. In a physical, one-on-one sport like wrestling, the maturity of a 25-year old man makes it difficult for young wrestlers to have success.

Three Nittany Lion freshmen have turned the tide on that stereotype though.

Redshirt freshmen Shayne Van Ness and Alex Facundo, along with true freshman Levi Haines, have anchored the middle of Penn State’s lineup. The three freshmen didn’t disappoint against Michigan.

Haines and Facundo were the two wrestlers that stood out in the first of two Bryce Jordan Center dual meets. No. 17 Haines delivered a 3-1 upset to the Wolverines’ No. 10 Will Lewan in sudden victory at 157 pounds. One bout later, No. 16 Alex Facundo defeated No. 5 Cameron Amine on riding time criteria at 165 pounds.

Facundo had a shot to defeat Iowa State’s No. 2 David Carr in his last mat action, but fell by a 4-2 decision. Facundo was able to bounce back against Amine.

“I just had to keep my head straight and kind of ignore what everyone else was saying and all that stuff,” Facundo said after the dual meet. “A couple of things got to me, but over time I just had to take time for myself and really just talk to myself instead of listening to myself.”

Facundo knocked off Amine 6-5 after a round of sudden victory and two tiebreaker periods. However, it could’ve been ended earlier.

In the third period, Amine got position on Facundo’s back before a scramble ensued. A roll through by Facundo set up a takedown that put the Nittany Lion up 5-2 with seconds remaining, but Michigan challenged that Amine had taken down Facundo earlier.

The referees sided with the Wolverines and awarded No. 5 Amine with a takedown, which took Facundo’s points off the board as well. Facundo had 20 seconds to escape and tie the match, which he managed to execute.

For Facundo, he “wasn’t too worried.”

“I mean, that's what makes [wrestling] kind of fun, close matches, the barnburner ones,” Facundo said. “I actually kind of like that it went that way because I was able to rest a little bit.”

Before Facundo’s top-five upset, Haines’ win over Lewan was arguably the match of the night. Although it didn’t last long, it gave the Nittany Lion faithful another look at the future ahead.

The true freshman was fresh off a dominant showing against then-No. 16 Garrett Model, but made it two straight wins over ranked wrestlers on Friday.

Like Facundo, Haines’ match also took extra time to decide, but Haines put Lewan to rest after he “made up his mind that it was time to get a takedown.”

“I knew going into it that there was a potential for a closer match and I just went out there and didn't worry about that,” Haines said. “I was worried about what I was doing, keeping my hands inside and getting in my control ties. I think when you're doing that, it's pretty hard to get beat.”

Haines might’ve wrestled his last match of the 2022-23 season, depending on Cael Sanderson’s decision on Haines’ redshirt. Wrestlers can only wrestle in five dual meets before the initial redshirt is burned. If Haines were to wrestle against Michigan State on Sunday, he would do just that.

However, if Haines did wrestle his last bout of the season, he’s had a very successful freshman campaign. Haines currently owns a 5-0 dual meet record and a 14-1 overall record.

While Haines and Facundo took most of the spotlight thanks to the high-ranking nature of their opponents, Shayne Van Ness also continued his successful redshirt-freshman campaign against the Wolverines’ Fidel Mayora.

Van Ness made quick work of Mayora, who hadn’t wrestled in a match this season previously, with a 14-4 major decision. After the dual meet, Sanderson described Van Ness as “very relaxed.”

In the end, Penn State crushed Michigan 30-8 in its second straight blowout win against Michigan, but the redshirt freshmen were the stories of the night.

“It's just about getting better, progressing and going out there and being able to be to the top kids in the country like they just did,” Sanderson said. “We’re just going to keep getting better.”

