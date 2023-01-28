On Friday, Greg Kerkvliet proved to the wrestling world that his performance at the NWCA All-Star Classic was anything but a fluke.

From three straight losses to two straight wins head-to-head, Kerkvliet has flipped the script on Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi after a 4-1 decision at the Bryce Jordan Center.

After being sidelined by an injury in the NCAA Tournament last year, Kerkvliet finished the season fourth in the nation at 285 pounds. An unfortunate end to a great season.

Kerkvliet posted a 22-3 record that year, where Cassioppi accounted for two of his three losses. The first of which came in Iowa City and second in the Big Ten Championship.

While the bout in Iowa saw Cassioppi taking the win in a 7-2 decision, Kerkvliet was improving after he dropped a 9-0 major decision the year prior in the first meeting between the two.

Their second meeting of 2021-22 had Cassioppi take the win 6-4 in sudden victory, which was the closest that any of the bouts had been up until that point.

Losing two in the same season and three straight to a grappler that represents your biggest rival in the conference and on the national stage would sting.

Entering a new season, Kerkvliet would have a chance to change the narratives about his ability to best Cassioppi.

He delivered.

Kerkvliet would get his fourth chance against the Hawkeye on Nov. 22, 2022. From start to finish, the soft-spoken junior sat in the driver’s seat against his nemesis.

Despite a late surge by Cassioppi, Kerkvliet secured his first win over Iowa’s heavyweight in an 8-5 decision.

The match wasn’t officially counted toward either grappler’s records, but it mattered for building up Kerkvliet and his mindset moving forward.

Cassioppi, however, would get a second chance against Kerkvliet, barring injury. With an opportunity to once again prove doubters wrong, Penn State’s heavyweight came up in a big way.

The dual was all but secured for the Nittany Lions, as they led Iowa 20-14 heading into the final bout. But with the history between the two giants, the match was set to be a thrilling one.

A first period takedown by Kerkvliet set the tone early, giving him a 2-1 edge heading into the second. By riding out Cassioppi in the second and getting the escape to start the third, Kerkvliet had convincingly punched his ticket to a second-straight victory over his foe.

Kerkvliet’s big win came after a then-upset by Michigan’s Mason Parris on Jan. 20. Seven days later, the Nittany Lion managed to find another win in a huge bounce back.

When asked about his win over Cassioppi after the Parris loss Kerkvliet said, “Everybody likes winning. But, I guess I probably just had to relearn that I hate losing.”

The win at 285 for the blue and white might signal a changing of the guard. At 8-1, there aren’t many wrestlers that can beat Kerkvliet when he’s in a championship mentality down the road.

“I hate losing, but Mason Parris showed what I need to do for March,” Kerkvliet continued.

Getting the loss out of the way early might be a better scenario in the heavyweight’s eyes. It’s allowed him to see what things he needs to improve on in order to lift that NCAA Championship at the end of the season.

Kerkvliet and Cassioppi could still get another chance at one another, either at the Big Ten Championship or at the NCAA Tournament. If it comes down to that, both wrestlers will have a chance to etch the final chapter in their rivalry.

If Cassioppi wins, he can secure his legacy over the Penn Stater and prove himself to be Kerkvliet’s superior.

With a Kerkvliet win, he will put an exclamation point on what has become an entertaining and thriving rivalry.

“You can just have a gameplan and go out there and try to execute it. Results aren’t guaranteed,” Kerkvliet said.