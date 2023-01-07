Penn State’s lineup has experienced very few significant holes over the course of the last few seasons, but 157 pounds has been a struggle as of late to find a consistent wrestler. That was until Levi Haines stepped foot on campus.

Haines entered Penn State as the only member of its 2022-23 recruiting class, but that has not stopped him from making an immediate impact. Haines opted out of his final year of high school wrestling eligibility and was entered into tournaments as an unattached wrestler.

He was a highly-touted recruit out of Biglerville, Pennsylvania, who won a state championship his junior year, going 30-0 that season.

His massive success as an individual undoubtedly prepared him for wrestling at the collegiate level, and it is showing itself already. Haines has followed in the footsteps of so many other great wrestlers at Penn State and looked mature well beyond his years on the mat right off the bat.

Haines has posted a 12-1 record so far, and his lone loss came in the semifinals at the Bearcat open to Northern Colorado’s Vincent Zerban in an 8-6 bout.

His latest victory was over No. 16 Garrett Model of Wisconsin, and he did it in dominating fashion. He showed a bit of everything in the bout, with a mix of strength and craftiness earning him the major decision victory over the ranked opponent, which is no small task.

He immediately came out firing, getting right to his offense and showing Model that he was not intimidated by the big stage. Haines led 8-2 after the first period after nearly getting the pin and earned back points in the process.

Haines came into the season fighting for a spot on the starting roster with Terrell Barraclough, who is currently a junior and ranked No. 25 at 157 pounds by InterMat. They did however face off this season on the mat in the Black Night Open finals, and Haines came out victorious in a 2-1 victory.

Head Coach Cael Sanderson has been rotating the two in the starting lineup so far this season, but recently it has been Haines taking the reins

With only the one match between the two to go off of, Haines looks to be the slightly better wrestler, but Sanderson knows what goes down behind the scenes better than anyone, as they likely go at it nearly every day in practice.

A decision between two great wrestlers at the weight class is undoubtedly a welcome decision for Sanderson. Since three-time national champion Jason Nolf has left the program, the Nittany Lions have struggled to field even a ranked wrestler at times in the 157-pound slot.

Last season it took Penn State eight dual meets until they notched a victory at 157 pounds, and it came during a 46-0 shutout over Maryland.

Sanderson is faced with the tough decision of letting the freshman loose and burning his redshirt this season to see what he can do at nationals, or giving the more experienced Barraclough the nod and letting Haines earn another year of eligibility.

Haines may have more upside, but with Penn State so far ahead in the national team rankings, one might ask if burning his redshirt is worth it.

Sanderson always seems to push the right buttons with his wrestlers, so any decision he makes should be trusted that it is the best outcome for the team and his wrestlers.

No matter what the final decision may be, having a solid wrestler take the mat at 157 pounds for the Nittany Lions is a welcome sight for many fans as well as for the Penn State coaching staff.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE