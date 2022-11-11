In Penn State’s season opener, three freshmen made their highly-anticipated debuts in the blue and white.

Gary Steen

To open the match, redshirt-freshman Gary Steen faced off against No. 13 Anthony Noto in the 125 pound weight class.

Steen came to Penn State as the No. 35 ranked overall prospect in the 2021 class and No. 7 in the nation at 120 lbs according to Open Mat.

Steen got off to a slow start against Lock Haven’s Noto, losing 4-1 after the first period, with Steen’s one point coming via escape.

Through two, Noto continued his dominance over Steen 9-2, as the freshman struggled to find his footing against his more experienced opponent.

The match ended with a 14-4 victory for Noto as the Bald Eagles took a 4-0 lead over Penn State.

Despite the rough first career match for Steen, there should still be optimism for Penn State fans.

Steen was a PIAA State Champion twice and went 5-5 in open tournaments during his redshirt year, showing a brief glimpse of his future potential as a Penn Stater.

In his post game press conference, Cael Sanderson noted there were positives, saying “I felt like there were a couple of exchanges where it looked like he had a chance to score. Obviously, his opponent was good and came out on top, but I think he’s got a lot of positives to kind of take out there and move forward.”

Facing an experienced and ranked opponent would be a challenging first outing for most wrestlers, and there is still certainly time for the young Nittany Lion to grow ahead of the blue and white’s bout with Oregon State on Dec. 11 and the Big Ten slate.

Shayne Van Ness

Shayne Van Ness was the fourth wrestler to take the mat for the Nittany Lions and the second freshman to make his debut for Sanderson’s squad.

Van Ness was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 class, and he did not disappoint in his debut.

Entering the matchup ranked No. 25 for the 149 lbs class by InterMat, Van Ness squared off against Lock Haven’s Connor Eck.

Van Ness had complete control in the first period, leading Eck 4-1 with 2:32 of riding time.

The second period was even more of a showcase of Van Ness’ talent with him extending his lead to 13-2, he narrowly missed pinning Eck in the final seconds of the period.

In the third, Eck would not be lucky enough to escape Van Ness. The redshirt freshman topped off his performance by pinning his opponent to extend Penn State’s lead 15-4.

Van Ness showed out in his collegiate match, which could be a sign of things to come for the young man.

Penn State will certainly make him a corner-piece of its squad in the coming years as the Nittany Lions look to continue their dynasty under Sanderson.

Alex Facundo

Alex Facundo represented Penn State for the 165 pound weight class against fellow freshman Aiden Gaugler from Lock Haven.

Facundo, who was the third overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, entered the season with a lot of hype.

Much like his teammate Van Ness, Facundo was ranked in his first matchup, No. 18 on InterMat.

The former four-time Michigan State Champion in high school had a statement first period with a big early lead 12-6, with 1:37 of riding time.

A strong second period effort extended Facundo’s lead to 23-10 as he secured the riding time bonus.

To close his first career collegiate match, Facundo won by tech fall and downed Gaugler 27-12, furthering Penn State’s lead to 23-3.

Notably, in the offseason Facundo won the U20 Pan American Games, showing his potential as an international competitor.

Facundo seems to have come as advertised after winning an international competition and his first match in blue and white convincingly.

After the match, Facundo stated that his first performance was, “definitely a confidence booster.” But that, “...at the end of the day, it’s just more work to be done.”

Penn State’s freshman class is already making a big impact with two huge performances from its top two recruits in the 2021 class.

As the Nittany Lions seek their second-straight National Title and 10th under Sanderson, continued success at both the 149 lbs. and 165 lbs. weight classes could play a pivotal role in the season down the stretch.

