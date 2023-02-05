Who knew that a Jan. 30, 2021 meeting between Penn State’s Carter Starocci and Indiana’s Donnell “DJ” Washington would spark a wrestling rivalry?

Starocci is 68-2 in his collegiate wrestling career, which equates to a 97.14% win percentage. One of his two losses occurred against Washington in the only other time the two have wrestled each other.

Washington’s 10-9 victory, a match in which the Hoosier was up 10-1 at one point, evidently sparked something in Starocci.

Even though the last time the two met was over two years ago, Washington’s win and behavior afterward was apparently still stuck in Starocci’s head. Ahead of the dual meet between Indiana and Penn State, Starocci made posts on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts about the two’s previous matchup.

“God forgives … I don’t. You should have killed [me] when you had the chance. Now, I’m getting my lick back and some. See you tomorrow boy,” Starocci’s Twitter post read.

According to Starocci, the rivalry between the two was more sparked by Washington’s actions after the match rather than the loss itself. Starocci said that Washington would “give [him] the stare down” at wrestling tournaments following Washington’s 10-9 decision.

The culmination of a two year standoff finally happened today, and Starocci backed up his social media posts.

Washington opened the scoring with a takedown and a 2-1 lead after the first period, which has been a rarity in Starocci’s opponents this season. Heading into this weekend, Starocci hadn’t been taken down all season. Washington’s takedown was the second occurrence this season.

However, that would be the last takedown Washington would record.

Starocci went on a rampage and scored 10 points in the final two periods and rolled to an 11-3 major decision, earning the bonus point in a team race that ended up not being close. From a personal standpoint, though, Starocci achieved the revenge he was looking for.

The climax of the match happened after the final whistle blew, though.

The two stayed on the mat following the conclusion of the bout with some extracurricular activities that resulted in the coaching staffs separating the two along with the referee. After a brief shoving match, Starocci and Washington were forced to shake hands which was accompanied by some more discourse.

“There’s no emotion involved. It’s business as usual,” Starocci had said in the week prior to the dual meet. “But I’ll let him know when I’m whooping his butt that I’m the king. It’ll be fun.”

At first glance, the social media posts certainly appear to be cocky and extreme, which they probably are. But that’s Starocci’s brand.

The Nittany Lion has often walked out to the Michael Myers theme song, although Starocci elected to walk out to a theme song inspired by “The Purge” movies in Penn State’s last home meet.

The Michael Myers mentality that he brings to mat, and now social media, is inspired by one of his idols, Kobe Bryant.

“I heard [Kobe] say, ‘he’s a killer, he’s not too happy, he’s not too low, he’s going to walk out and kill you every time,’” Starocci said. “I was like, ‘that’s pretty hard.’”

