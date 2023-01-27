Penn State’s coaching staff leaning forward, watching its wrestlers on the mat with little to no emotion is a cornerstone of going to one of the Nittany Lions’ wrestling matches.

Coaching styles differ, and it’s apparent that Cael Sanderson and his coaching staff have adopted a zen style of coaching that almost never shows emotion, even in close matches. Although, according to assistant coach Cody Sanderson, he feels like he’s “burning up inside with emotion.”

The coaching staff’s demeanor appears to have been adapted by the wrestlers who take the mat as well. Whenever a bout is paused because it went out of bounds, the wrestler in the blue-and-white singlet always bounces up and trots back to the middle of the circle.

While 197-pound wrestler Max Dean generally competes with a calm attitude anyway, the presence of a calm coaching staff also helps.

“I think, instead of being riled up about this or that, it’s more so about being focused on the task at hand,” Dean said. “You’re not mad about a call or worried that you’re tired. It’s like, ‘Alright, what do I need to do to go win this match?’”

Penn State has 31 varsity sports, and each one is representative of the university and its values. After all, the athletes wear the Nittany Lion logo on their uniforms.

Wrestling isn’t an exception.

The Penn State community has funded and supported the wrestling program for decades, selling out Rec Hall 63 dual meets in a row. Even the Bryce Jordan Center dual meets have been a huge success, as 15,975 fans piled into the arena to watch Penn State defeat Michigan on Jan. 20.

The coaches are representatives of the program as well, which is one of the reasons for the calm behavior on the bench, according to Sanderson.

“We're grateful for the opportunity to be out there. We're grateful for the fans that are there. We're grateful for the team and the guys that show up to wrestle,” Sanderson said. “Part of that is behaving in a way that is representative of that. I think that's kind of what grounds us.”

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

+5 Penn State wrestling faces toughest challenge yet in No. 2 Iowa on Friday No. 1 Penn State is set to face its biggest test of the season against No. 2 Iowa at 8:30 p.…

Any combat sport requires a certain mental fortitude to be successful. College wrestlers are often put in awkward positions while battling fatigue, but being mentally tough can be a difference-maker against an opponent.

Nittany Lion wrestlers, such as Alex Facundo, have mentioned hyping themselves up or talking to themselves when they need an extra motivational boost. In Facundo’s case, it was during a tiebreaker period against then-No. 5 Cameron Amine.

However, mental fortitude comes with experience.

“I think it's good to just stay focused on the task at hand. I've learned that the hard way, not allowing too many distractions in,” Dean said. “We have a lot of guys that act like professionals on our team. I think they do a really good job of just having that as a standard here for this program.”

A lot of times, acting like a professional eventually results in future endeavors that are more nerve-wracking.

Mixed martial arts leagues are one of the primary career paths for wrestlers since there isn’t a professional wrestling league. Wrestling is a viable combat style in MMA organizations, but the additions of punches and kicks adds extra adrenaline.

“Fifteen minutes of getting punched in the face is a lot different than wrestling,” Roman Bravo-Young said. “In wrestling, you kind of know what could happen. In fighting, your nerves are all over the place, and they can knock you out, so it’s a lot scarier, but I love that adrenaline rush.”

As time goes on, wrestlers find their own personal styles as well. In the case of Bravo-Young, he doesn’t look up to anyone but himself.

“I don’t try to be like anyone, I’m myself, that’s it,” Bravo-Young said. “I don’t really look up to anyone. I appreciate a lot of them, and I watch them, and I observe, but I don’t try to mimic anyone.”

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Penn State wrestler Greg Kerkvliet, football offensive lineman Nick Dawkins join WWE NIL program Two Penn State athletes were named as a part of the third class of WWE’s Next In Line NIL program.