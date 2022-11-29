One Penn State wrestler moved up in the latest release of the Intermat rankings on Tuesday.

Beau Bartlett officially cracked single digits, moving up one spot from No. 10 to No. 9 at 141 pounds in Tuesday’s release.

Bartlett recently took home the 141-pound crown at Army’s Black Knight Open on Nov. 20, improving his 2022-23 record to 5-0. Bartlett’s next chance to increase his ranking will be Dec. 2 in the Nittany Lions’ dual meet versus Rider.

Penn State wrestlers didn’t see any movement in the rankings other than Bartlett.

