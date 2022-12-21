In a thrilling conclusion to the Collegiate Wrestling Duals, No. 1 Penn State narrowly defeated No. 6 Iowa State 22-12.

This dual became an instant classic, with the Cyclones drawing within four points of the Nittany Lions ahead of the heavyweight match. The heavyweight match was ultimately forfeited by Iowa State due to injury, making Penn State’s victory seem larger than it was.

The biggest surprise of the night was No. 1 Aaron Brooks being upset by Iowa State’s Marcus Coleman.

Coleman, a 2022 All-American and four-time NCAA qualifier, entered the bout as the No. 4 184-pound wrestler in the nation.

Brooks, a back-to-back national champion at 184 and a three-time All-American, entered Tuesday’s matchup as the clear favorite.

The previous night, Brooks won his matches against Central Michigan’s Ben Cushman and North Carolina’s No. 17 Gavin Kane, each with a first-period pin. Posting the best individual performance of the night, Brooks looked poised for another dominant championship season.

Going into the bout with Coleman, Brooks held a near-perfect 54-2 career record, as the Cyclone star became only the third grappler to defeat Brooks in a collegiate contest.

The first period saw Brooks take a convincing 3-0 lead over Coleman, as Brooks looked set to take another big win against one of the nation’s top wrestlers.

Coleman had different plans.

The second period was an explosive reverse of momentum as Coleman took advantage of a costly mistake by Brooks and took four back points.

Coleman had a few key chances at pinning Brooks while the Nittany Lion was on his back. He just barely got back on his stomach, but still trailed 6-3.

Entering the third in control, Coleman started down and got an escape to extend his lead, putting Brooks in jeopardy.

Brooks soon got a takedown to cut the lead to two, but a reversal by Coleman ultimately sealed the bout. Brooks made an attempt at a pin late, but the chance wasn’t clean enough and there wasn’t much time left.

The costly maneuver in the second period would prove too much for Brooks to overcome as he fell short 9-7.

Coleman’s victory put Iowa State within one point of the Nittany Lions 13-12, with Penn State in danger of losing the dual heading into the final two matches.

In the end, a big performance by No. 5 Max Dean to defeat No. 2 Yonger Bastida, paired with the heavyweight forfeit saved the day for the blue and white, but Brooks’ surprising defeat could have proved costly.

Even with the loss, Brooks is unlikely to move in the rankings much, if at all. Still, more eyes will be on Coleman the rest of the way, as he becomes a more serious contender for a national title race at 184.

Brooks versus Coleman could become a rematch in the NCAA Tournament in March.

Brooks will have a challenging January on the way, where he will face three top 10 opponents — all of which will come in a seven-day span.

Those three matches come against Michigan’s No. 9 Matt Finesilver on Jan. 20, Michigan State’s No. 10 Layne Malczewski on Jan. 22, and Iowa’s No. 8 Abe Assad on Jan. 27. All three matches will be in Happy Valley.

With a 16-day break for the blue and white, there’s plenty of time for Brooks to reset and use Tuesday’s loss as fuel for his January gauntlet.

An early nonconference loss for Brooks shouldn't be a long-term concern based on his pedigree for success and the ability to dominate his opponents on a nightly basis. Moving forward, he will likely still be one of the favorites for the 184-pound title.

