Penn State entered Rec Hall fresh off a 30-8 win over No. 3 Michigan two days prior. The Nittany Lions made even quicker work of Michigan State.

No. 1 Penn State hasn’t lost a dual meet since a 2020 meeting versus Iowa and the streak was nowhere close to ending against the Spartans on Sunday. Michigan State was only able to muster two wins and fell to the top-ranked Nittany Lions 34-6.

Gary Steen’s losing skid finally came to an end against Michigan State on Friday.

Steen entered Sunday’s dual meet versus the Spartans on a 7-match losing skid that spanned since 2022, but that came to an end with an upset victory over Michigan State’s No. 24 Tristan Lujan.

The match was tied at 1-1 after three periods, with each wrestler recording an escape point. As sudden victory started, Steen turned up the intensity and was the aggressor for the entire extra period.

Steen’s tenacity was rewarded with an eventual take down to give the redshirt freshman his second dual meet win of the season.

Roman Bravo-Young took on No. 16 Rayvon Foley on the heels of a narrow victory on Friday night in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Bravo-Young didn’t let his last match linger in his mind for long however, and he got right back to his dominant ways on Sunday afternoon. After two periods RBY held an 8-2 advantage over Foley, but he had more than one bonus point on his mind.

With 34 seconds remaining in the bout, Bravo-Young tilted Foley and earned the pin, remaining undefeated on the season and giving Penn State the 9-0 lead and earning the crowd some free T-shirts.

At 141 pounds, Beau Bartlett took on unranked Jordan Hamdan to try and keep his undefeated season going.

Bartlett and Hamdan wrestled the first period to a 0-0 tie, with neither wrestler making a huge effort getting to their offense. Bartlett started the second on the bottom, and after an escape and takedown he led 3-0 after two.

After another takedown and securing the riding-time point, Beau Bartlett earned the 6-1 victory and gave the Nittany Lions a 12-0 lead.

Redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness capped off a perfect weekend against the Spartans’ Braden Stauffenberg in statement fashion.

Entering the third period, Van Ness had built up more than three minutes of riding time and a 6-2 lead after a number of attempted flips.

Forty-four seconds into the third period, Van Ness’ effort paid off with a fall over Stauffenberg. The pin marked the second in four matches for the Nittany Lions and gave them a commanding 18-0 lead over Michigan State.

Cael Sanderson elected to send out Terrell Barrachough at 157 pounds in favor of freshman Levi Haines who was coming off of a huge victory in the BJC on Friday.

Barraclough’s opponent was No. 15 Chase Saldate who had a 15-4 record heading into the dual.

Barraclough was active early, earning a first period takedown and going up 2-1 heading into the second. Saldate made his presence felt in the second period, riding Barraclough out for the entire two minutes, which led to him earning the riding time point.

Effectively tied 2-2, Saldate was awarded a takedown with under ten seconds remaining in the match to earn the 4-2 victory, bringing the score to 18-3.

Alex Facundo continued his weekend hot streak against Michigan State’s No. 25 Caleb Fish.

It was a scoreless match after one period of mat action before Facundo escaped in the second period to give the Nittany Lion a 1-0 lead, although Fish had built up 0:51 in riding time.

Contrary to Facundo, Fish was able to escape Facundo’s grasp in five seconds to tie the bout at 1-1. Neither wrestler was able to score any more points for the remainder of the match and it went to sudden victory.

In his second sudden-victory bout of the weekend, Facundo was able to get the job done again. Facundo snuck around the corner to defeat Fish 3-1.

No. 1 Carter Starocci faced Ceasar Garza in the 174-pound bout.

Starocci was all business and never let Garza get out of reach. By the end of the second period, the defending 174-pound national champion held an 11-2 lead and 3:02 in riding time.

In the third period, Starocci extended his lead to 17-4 before turning Garza on his back for two near-fall swipes. The two near-fall points reached the 15-point benchmark and earned Starocci the 19-4 tech fall and put the Nittany Lions up 26-3.

Donovon Ball took the mat against No. 15 Layne Malczewski in place of No. 1 Aaron Brooks for Penn State at 184 pounds.

Ball and Malczewski were both scoreless after one period of action. The two started neutral to start the second period, but a Malczewski takedown put the Nittany Lion in a 2-0 deficit heading into the third period.

No. 15 Malczewski took over in the third and took home the 6-0 win with over two minutes in riding time. Malczewski’s win cut down the Spartans’ deficit slightly to 26-6.

At 197 pounds, No. 4 Max Dean took on No. 14 Cameron Caffey in the third match between the two wrestlers.

Dean and Caffey split their series 1-1 last season, as Caffey defeated Dean in the dual meet before Dean defeated Caffey at the Big Ten Championships.

The 2023 edition between the two was scoreless after one period before Dean escaped in the second period. Dean followed up his escape with a takedown in the final quarter of the second period to take a 3-0 lead by the period’s end.

In the third period, Dean turned on the defense and rode out Caffey for the entire third period. The riding time bonus gave Dean the 4-0 decision victory and extended Penn State’s lead to 29-6.

To close out the dual meet, No. 1 Greg Kerkvliet wrestled Michigan State’s Ryan Vasbinder at heavyweight.

Kerkvliet redeemed himself after his loss to No. 2 Mason Parris on Friday.

Kerkvliet struck early with a takedown and four near-fall swipes to obtain a 6-0 lead in the first minute. By the first period’s conclusion, Kerkvliet had a 10-2 lead with 2:05 in riding time.

Kerkvliet closed out the dual meet with a 19-4 tech fall after another period of dominance. Penn State defeated Michigan State 34-6.

