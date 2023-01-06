Penn State handled business as usual in its first conference, knocking off the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers 28-11 to start the new year.

As usual, the Nittany Lions fell behind early after redshirt freshman Gary Steen fell to Wisconsin’s No. 5 Eric Barnett in the 125-pound bout to begin the dual meet.

Barnett, who’s now 13-1 this season, took down Steen early in the first period and rode out the Penn Stater for almost the entirety of the opening stanza, securing back points and nearly three minutes of riding time in the process. The Badger led Steen 8-0 after the first period.

From then on, Steen was working to limit the number of bonus points for Barnett, but there wasn’t any success. Steen fell to Barnett to a 15-0 tech fall to kick off the match, awarding the Badgers five team points.

The redshirt freshman is now 1-7 in dual meets this season.

No. 1 133-pound wrestler Roman Bravo-Young evened the score a bit over the Badgers’ No. 27 Taylor LaMont, continuing his win streak with a 14-5 major decision victory.

The defending national champion took a slim 2-1 lead over LaMont in the first period, but Bravo-Young’s lead grew to five points by the end of the second period.

LaMont seemed to lose the endurance battle as well to Bravo-Young, as the Wisconsin wrestler appeared to be exhausted by the conclusion of the match.

Bravo-Young hasn’t lost since the 2019-2020 season.

The Nittany Lions’ Beau Bartlett gave Penn State the team lead after knocking off true freshman Felix Lettini 12-3, compiling over three minutes in riding time.

No. 4 Bartlett has found much more success after converting to his natural weight class of 141 pounds this offseason, posting a perfect 12-0 record so far this season. Bartlett finished with 15 wins last season.

Bartlett was in steady control for practically the entire bout, leading and earned a bonus point in the team race thanks to the major decision win.

Redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness wrestled Iowa State’s No. 3 Paniro Johnson in his last match for Penn State, but faced a taller task against Wisconsin’s No. 2 Austin Gomez.

Gomez finished as an All-American in the 2022 NCAA Championships, and defeated Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis earlier in the season to end his 75-bout win streak.

Despite the accolades of Gomez, Van Ness was the aggressor after Gomez’s initial takedown, but couldn’t breach the Badger’s defense until late in the third period. The match was already decided at that point, though, as Gomez had already built a 5-0 lead.

The 149-pound bout between Gomez and Van Ness tied the team race, as Gomez’s 6-2 decision tied the two teams up at 8-8.

True freshman Levi Haines has started four straight bouts for Penn State. Haines’ performance against No. 16 Garrett Model at 165 pounds showed the reasoning behind that.

The ranked Wisconsin wrestler entered the bout with a 10-3 record, but Haines put Model on his back early and earned four near fall points. By the time the first period ended, Haines led 8-2.

A highly touted recruit in the class of 2022, Haines has performed as advertised early in his collegiate career. Haines has only lost one bout so far.

Haines never took his foot off the gas pedal and recorded a 16-6 major decision over the Badger to give the Nittany Lions a 12-8 team lead heading into halftime.

Matt Lee, younger brother of former Penn State wrestler Nick Lee, took the mat against Wisconsin’s Dean Hamiti at 165 pounds.

Lee opened up the scoring against the No. 5 165-pounder, but trailed 3-2 after the first period after Hamiti returned the favor.

The second period was a completely different story. Hamiti earned a chunk of riding time to start the second period and doubled down with a takedown that turned into four near fall points.

Penn State was leading 12-8 heading into the 165-pound bout, but the stalemate between the Nittany Lions and Badgers continued after Hamiti defeated Lee with a 17-6 major decision to tie up the team race again.

Two-time national champion Carter Starocci was the clear favorite against Wisconsin’s Josh Otto, and Starocci showed why.

Starocci handled business with ease against the 5-7 Otto, defeating the Badger via a 22-8 major decision. The Penn Stater lunged at Otto’s legs as time expired, which would’ve given Starocci a tech fall and an extra bonus point, but was a split second too late.

Either way, Starocci’s win propelled the Nittany Lions back into the team lead.

The final four wrestlers have been Penn State’s strong suit again in the 2022-23 campaign. Aaron Brooks did his part against Wisconsin’s Tyler Dow.

Brooks was coming off a loss to Iowa State’s Marcus Coleman, but made quick work of Dow. Brooks defeated the Badger via tech fall in the second period.

The 5-point tech fall all but sealed the dual meet victory for the Nittany Lions, as the Wisconsin wrestlers would have to combine for nine team points for the tie. Considering Max Dean is No. 4 at 197 pounds and Greg Kerkvliet is the No. 1 heavyweight, it was a tall task.

Dean wrestled No. 14 Braxton Amos of Wisconsin at 197 pounds with the Badgers on life alert.

Amos and Dean were neck-and-neck for most of the match, as Dean only held a 2-1 lead after the first period and 4-2 after the second, although Dean had compiled 1:24 in riding time by that point.

After Amos chose bottom to start the third period, Dean rode out the Wisconsin wrestler for the entirety of the third period. Dean nearly pulled off his patented bow-and-arrow as time expired.

The bow-and-arrow attempt awarded Dean four near fall points, though, which was enough to earn a major decision, giving Penn State a 25-12 lead and the team victory.

While the dual meet was already decided, No. 1 Greg Kerkvliet battled the Badgers No. 11 Trent Hillger in the heavyweight bout to officially end the dual meet.

Kerkvliet handled business against Hillger, taking a 4-2 lead after the first period. The second period wasn’t as action packed, as a Kerkvliet escape was the lone point scored.

The Penn State heavyweight turned on the riding defense after Hillger chose bottom to start the third period. Kerkvliet didn’t allow Hillger to escape and took home a 6-2 decision and the 28-11 dual meet win.

