Good teams win, great teams cover.

Looking to make a statement in their first match since claiming the 2021-22 national title, the Nittany Lions did more than just get the job done against a solid Lock Haven squad.

Penn State cruised to a nearly flawless victory, besting the Bald Eagles 44-3 on a rainy Friday night in State College.

Making his debut for the blue and white, redshirt freshman Gary Steen had a less than ideal start to his collegiate career.

Steen had arguably the toughest opponent of any Nittany Lion on the night, as he squared off against No. 13 Anthony Noto at 125 pounds.

Noto controlled nearly every second of the bout, cruising to a 14-4 major decision in front of a packed Rec Hall crowd.

Penn State got back on track at 133 pounds, as No.1-ranked and two-time national champion Roman Bravo-Young took to the mat and left it in style.

While the result was never in doubt against Lock Haven’s Gable Strickland, the super-senior used some last minute action to pick up near fall points and secure a 23-8 tech fall, proving once again why he is among the most dominant wrestlers in the country.

At 141 pounds, Penn State fans were eager to get a look at one of the most important offseason changes in the blue and white’s lineup.

Sliding back down to a more natural weight following Nick Lee’s departure, junior Beau Bartlett looked much more comfortable throughout the entirety of his match.

After showing relatively sparse action on offense last season, No. 13 Bartlett looked much more aggressive against the Bald Eagles’ Ty Linsenbigler, besting him by way of a 10-0 major decision.

The second Nittany Lion to make his debut on the night, No. 25 Shayne Van Ness set off the first major fireworks of the dual.

Taking on Connor Eck, the redshirt freshman looked to nearly have a pin at the end of the second period before running out of time.

However, Van Ness didn’t relent in the third, circling back to pin Eck at the 6:32 mark, making for a debut he will certainly never forget.

At 157 pounds, junior Terrell Barraclough looked to turn the tables at a weight class which troubled the blue and white for the entirety of the 2021-22 season.

Barraclough had an up-and-down season last year, but looked solid in his 2022-23 debut against a ranked opponent in No. 28 Ashton Eyler.

Riding out Eyler for the entirety of the third period, Barraclough earned himself a hard-fought 3-1 decision to make it four straight victories for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State kept the momentum going after the intermission with yet another redshirt freshman taking the mat for the first time in his Penn State career.

No. 18 Alex Facundo looked unfazed by the moment in his debut, dominating Lock Haven’s Aiden Gaugler across all three periods to take the 27-12 tech fall victory.

Facundo certainly impressed many fans with his offensive work on the edge of the mat, securing multiple takedowns with his toe mere inches inbounds.

Kicking off the most dominant section of Penn State’s roster, the reigning national champion at 174 pounds — Carter Starocci, made easy work of Lock Haven’s Tyler Stoltzfus.

Starocci and his opponent found themselves in a number of awkward positions throughout the bout, which Starocci navigated with both impressive strength and flexibility en route to a 19-5 major decision.

The second in a string of three-straight NCAA champions, senior and No.1-ranked Aaron Brooks once again put the pedal to the metal for the blue and white with a flurry of offense from a multitude of positions.

The Bald Eagles’ Colin Fegley was no match for Brooks, who cruised his way to a 24-9 tech fall, tallying 12 takedowns along the way.

The final champ of the three, senior Max Dean, appeared to take the mat wanting to one-up his teammates, as he immediately began seeking out a pin.

Dean’s quest did not last long, as he took down Lock Haven’s Brad Morrison just seconds into the match and found the pin shortly after at the 2:03 mark in the first period.

No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet was certainly not one-upped by anyone on the Nittany Lions’ roster on Friday night.

Taking on No. 15 Isaac Reid, Kerkvliet put Reid on his back mere moments into the bout and quickly secured the pin just seconds later to end the night in style for the blue and white.

