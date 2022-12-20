Penn State had so many pins, it was like a bowling alley, but there is still one hole on the team that needs to be fixed.

The No. 1-ranked Nittany Lions wrestled back-to-back dual meets as a part of the Collegiate Wrestling Duals. The first came against winless Central Michigan, followed by a ranked matchup versus No. 17 North Carolina.

Neither dual meet was close.

Penn State tied a school record with seven falls against the Chippewas. Roman Bravo-Young, Beau Bartlett, Shayne Van Ness, Levi Haines, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Max Dean were the ones to deliver the bout-ending maneuvers.

The Nittany Lions thrashed Central Michigan at a blistering pace to open the Collegiate Wrestling Duals thanks to the early stoppages, defeating the Chippewas 50-3. Alex Facundo and Seth Nevills earned team bonus points as well.

The domination didn’t stop there, although the pins did, against a ranked North Carolina squad.

Penn State defeated the Tar Heels 37-3 in its second dual meet of the night, as the wear and tear from the first dual meet was negligent.

This time, Aaron Brooks was the only one to pin his opponent, pinning No. 17 Gavin Kane in under a minute.

The Nittany Lions outscored their opponents by a combined score of 87-6 on Monday and were never really tested as a team throughout the night. It was near perfection from Cael Sanderson’s squad.

However, there was a common denominator that stopped the blue and white from consecutive shutouts — the 125-pound weight class.

The six points that Central Michigan and North Carolina were able to earn were both at 125 pounds with wins over Nittany Lion Gary Steen.

Steen, a redshirt freshman, is in the midst of his first year wrestling in dual meets, and it hasn’t gone as planned for the young wrestler so far this season. Steen is 1-5 in dual meet matchups and has lost four bouts in a row since the Lehigh dual meet on Dec. 4.

The Nittany Lions haven’t been punished for the hole in their roster, but it could hurt them down the road as conference play looms closer. Penn State found itself in a similar situation last season at 157 pounds.

The lack of a 125-pound wrestler isn’t a new phenomenon for the blue and white wrestling program. Since Nico Megaludis took home the 125-pound national title in 2016, Penn State hasn’t had a 125-pound All-American.

Sanderson and company tried to bring in a threat at the weight class midseason during the 2021-22 season with Drew Hildebrandt, but Hildebrandt fizzled out in the NCAA championships and failed to place.

While Penn State hasn’t had a 125-pound All-American since the 2015-2016 season, it has seen a national champion at each of the nine other weight classes since then. In fact, every other weight class has brought home more than one national championship besides heavyweight.

The Nittany Lions had a future national champion at 125 pounds in Nick Suriano, who wrestled as a true freshman for the blue and white after Megaludis’ departure.

Suriano started his blue and white career with a 16-1 record before getting injured in the team’s dual meet against Oklahoma State, effectively ending his season. Following the season’s close, Suriano transferred to Rutgers, and then Michigan, winning a national championship with both schools.

After Suriano’s transfer, the 125-pound dilemma has continued into the 2022-23 season, unless Steen can turn his season around. Sanderson could also dive into the transfer portal like he did last season to get a wrestler that can compete come March.

Steen is also still young and could develop into a great wrestler given the resources the Penn State wrestling program has, but a 1-5 start to his dual meet career has kept a pressing issue alive.

