2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships, Starocci

Penn State's Carter Starocci pins Maryland's Dominic Solis in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022.

 Nick Eickhoff

Two-time NCAA Champion Carter Starocci earned a bronze medal at the U23 World Championships.

Starocci dominated Ukraine’s Valentyn Babii 11-0 in the bronze medal match, after falling short of a comeback earlier in the semifinals with a 8-7 loss against Kazakhstan's Daulet Yergesh.

As a Nittany Lion, Starocci has won Big Ten Championships and earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year in addition to All-American honors.

Now entering his junior season, Starocci will look to continue to bolster his resume under Cael Sanderson.

