Two-time NCAA Champion Carter Starocci earned a bronze medal at the U23 World Championships.
Starocci dominated Ukraine’s Valentyn Babii 11-0 in the bronze medal match, after falling short of a comeback earlier in the semifinals with a 8-7 loss against Kazakhstan's Daulet Yergesh.
Carter Starocci - U23 World Bronze Medalist at 79kg! 🥉🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0OgwvzBxXI— NLWC (@NittanyLionWC) October 22, 2022
As a Nittany Lion, Starocci has won Big Ten Championships and earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year in addition to All-American honors.
Now entering his junior season, Starocci will look to continue to bolster his resume under Cael Sanderson.
MORE WRESTLING HOCKEY
The Big Ten announced TV schedules ahead of the upcoming wrestling season.