Two-time NCAA Champion Carter Starocci earned a bronze medal at the U23 World Championships.

Starocci dominated Ukraine’s Valentyn Babii 11-0 in the bronze medal match, after falling short of a comeback earlier in the semifinals with a 8-7 loss against Kazakhstan's Daulet Yergesh.

Carter Starocci - U23 World Bronze Medalist at 79kg! 🥉🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0OgwvzBxXI — NLWC (@NittanyLionWC) October 22, 2022

As a Nittany Lion, Starocci has won Big Ten Championships and earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year in addition to All-American honors.

Now entering his junior season, Starocci will look to continue to bolster his resume under Cael Sanderson.

