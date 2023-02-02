Penn State will go on a road trip this weekend, traveling to Columbus, Ohio, and Bloomington, Indiana, to take on a pair of ranked opponents in Ohio State and Indiana.

With the match against the Buckeyes set for 7 p.m. on Friday and the clash with the Hoosiers at 1 p.m. on Sunday, the Nittany Lions have another packed weekend.

The Buckeyes are now ranked No. 5 on InterMat’s rankings after taking down rival Michigan on Friday. Ohio State boasts a lineup of 10 ranked wrestlers, another big test for the Nittany Lions this season.

Indiana, on the other hand, is ranked No. 22 and doesn’t have a single wrestler ranked in the top 15 at their respective weight classes. If Penn State arrives in Bloomington on time, it will likely cruise to an easy victory.

Although Penn State is the favorite in both duals, there are plenty of intriguing matchups on deck this weekend.

Here is a preview of some of the most anticipated matches between the Nittany Lions and the Buckeyes:

133 pounds: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) vs. No. 9 Jesse Mendez (OSU)

Mendez has burst onto the scene for Ohio State this season, posting an 11-1 record so far as a freshman. Mendez is coming off a huge win over Michigan’s No. 12 Dylan Ragusin in the Buckeyes’ big win over the Wolverines.

His opponent will be his toughest task of the season and maybe his entire career.

Roman Bravo-Young has made a point of dominating ever since his less-than-ideal performance against Ragusin. Bravo-Young pinned former teammate Brody Teske last Friday during the dual with Iowa and is gaining momentum as the season progresses.

If Mendez can avoid getting beaten by a major decision, that would be a big win for the Buckeyes, and if he can somehow find a way to win, it will flip the dual meet on its head in an instant.

141 pounds: No. 5 Beau Bartlett (PSU) vs. No. 19 Dylan D’Emilio (OSU)

Beau Bartlett began the season 14-0 but suffered his first loss of the 2022-23 campaign in his most recent bout. Bartlett dropped a 4-1 decision against Iowa’s No. 2 ranked Real Woods when the Hawkeyes came to visit Jan. 27.

The Tempe, Arizona, native will look to rebound when he takes on Ohio State’s Dylan D’Emilio at the Covelli Center.

D’Emilio sits at 12-6 on the season but has won eight of his last 10 bouts after a slow start to the campaign. He’ll look to improve on his record with an upset on Friday.

149 pounds: No. 13 Shayne Van Ness (PSU) vs. No. 3 Sammy Sasso (OSU)

Sammy Sasso has been around for a while, and the senior from Pennsylvania is back for more this year, looking to avoid getting upset against the talented freshman Shayne Van Ness.

Sasso is 18-2 on the year and has finished as high as second at nationals. Van Ness will have his hands full with the veteran, but this will be a valuable learning experience for him going into the postseason.

Van Ness should be able to avoid the major, but beating Sasso will be a tall task.

157 pounds: No. 9 Levi Haines (PSU) vs. No. 25 Paddy Gallagher (OSU)

Levi Haines will look to continue a remarkable freshman campaign when he takes on another ranked opponent.

Haines sits at 15-1 (6-0 in dual meets) and is fresh off a win over No. 15 Cobe Siebrecht of Iowa.

The Arendtsville, Pennsylvania, native has shot into the top 10 in the InterMat rankings and will have another chance to prove he belongs in Friday’s match.

Opposite him will be Ohio State’s Paddy Gallagher, who holds an 8-4 record and is coming off consecutive losses against No. 10 Will Lewan of Michigan and No. 12 Chase Saldate of Michigan State.

165 pounds: No. 8 Alex Facundo (PSU) vs. No. 12 Carson Kharchla (OSU)

This battle between two young wrestlers will be pivotal for both teams in this dual, and an upset here could go a long way if Ohio State wants to pull off the win.

Facundo is coming off of a tough 2-1 loss to Iowa’s No. 7 Patrick Kennedy and is looking for a massive bounce-back win.

Kharchla is also coming off of a difficult loss, getting pinned by Michigan’s Cameron Amine. This should be a tight match.

174 pounds: No. 1 Carter Starocci (PSU) vs. No. 7 Ethan Smith (OSU)

The first-ever meeting between these two wrestlers couldn’t come at a better time.

Starocci hasn’t been taken down once all season, and after doing some jawing this week, he will be as motivated as ever.

Smith is no slouch; the senior is 14-3 and ranked No. 7, but Starocci has been on another level this season.

184 pounds: No. 1 Aaron Brooks (PSU) vs. No. 5 Kaleb Romero (OSU)

Kaleb Romero is coming off of a huge victory against Michigan’s then-No. 8 Matt Finesilver and is looking to build on that momentum this Friday.

Brooks has other plans, however. The defending national champion has lost one match already this season, so he will be hyper-aware from here on out.

If Romero can pull off the upset, it will set up an interesting rematch at Big Tens and potentially nationals.

197 pounds: No. 4 Max Dean (PSU) vs. No. 17 Gavin Hoffman (OSU)

Apart from a three-day stretch in early December in which Max Dean lost to both No. 8 Ethan Laird and No. 3 Michael Beard, the Lowell, Michigan, native has been dominant.

He’ll ride an eight-match win streak into Columbus, Ohio, to take on Buckeye Gavin Hoffman.

Hoffman claims a 15-4 record this season and enters on a hot streak, having won nine of his last 10 contests.

Heavyweight: No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet (PSU) vs. No. 18 Tate Orndorff (OSU)

Friday’s meet will be capped off with a ranked matchup between Greg Kerkvliet and Tate Orndorff.

Kerkvliet’s lone loss this season came against top-ranked Mason Parris of Michigan, but he holds wins over No. 3 Tony Cassioppi of Iowa and No. 11 Trent Hillger of Wisconsin.

On the other hand, Orndorff sits at 9-3 with all three defeats coming at the hands of ranked opponents, but he does hold a win over No. 23 Hunter Catka of Virginia Tech.

Kerkvliet will be a massive favorite and will look to avoid a big upset when he takes the mat in front of a packed house.

With Penn State’s next meet just two days after it competes with Ohio State, here are the matchups to look out for between Penn State and Indiana this Sunday.

133 pounds: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) vs. No. 29 Henry Porter (IU)

After his top-10 test against Ohio State’s Jesse Mendez on Friday, Roman Bravo-Young will face another ranked grappler in Indiana’s Henry Porter.

The freshman had a hot start to the year but has been an uneven 2-3 since the start of conference play. Porter faces an uphill battle against Bravo-Young, who hasn’t lost a match since 2020.

149 pounds: No. 13 Shayne Van Ness (PSU) vs. No. 30 Graham Rooks (IU)

Shayne Van Ness and Graham Rooks faced off earlier this season in the Black Knight Invitational, where Penn State’s redshirt freshman took down the redshirt junior in an 8-2 decision.

Since then, Van Ness has gained more experience, losing close battles with top wrestlers in Iowa’s No. 6 Max Murin and Wisconsin’s No. 2 Austin Gomez.

Early in the dual meet, an upset for Rooks could energize the Hoosiers and their home crowd.

157 pounds: No. 9 Levi Haines (PSU) vs. No. 21 Derek Gilcher (IU)

Levi Haines officially burned his redshirt last week against Iowa, and he’s out to prove his coaches right.

Haines is 15-1 this season and is on a roll right now. Indiana’s Derek Gilcher is coming off a loss to No. 6 Kendall Coleman and will need to turn it around quickly if he wants to beat the talented freshman.

174 pounds: No. 1 Carter Starocci (PSU) vs. No. 15 Donnell Washington (IU)

Starocci narrowly avoided an upset against No. 16 Nelson Brands last weekend against Iowa. The No. 1 174-pounder in the land will need to keep his guard up against another strong grappler in Donnell Washington.

Washington and Starocci have faced off once before in 2020, when then-No. 19 Washington upset No. 2 Starocci 10-9.

After a hot 15-0 start this season, Washington has faltered slightly and sits at 18-3. Upsetting Starocci for the second time in his career would be an emphatic rebound for the Hoosier.

Heavyweight: No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet (PSU) vs No. 28 Jacob Bullock (IU)

After facing No. 1 Mason Parris and No. 3 Tony Cassioppi over the span of seven days, Greg Kerkvliet has endured a gauntlet going into this weekend’s dual meets.

Jacob Bullock has wrestled quite well this season, boasting a 16-2 record and only losing to wrestlers ranked above him: No. 13 Kolton McKiernan and No. 27 Jaron Smith.

Bullock and Kerkvliet faced off last season, and the Nittany Lions earned a tech fall. Bullock hopes to avenge his loss on Sunday, but it'll certainly be a challenge.

