Penn State will host its second dual of the weekend when Big Ten opponent Michigan State comes to Rec Hall on Sunday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions are riding a hot streak after dominating Michigan on Friday night in front of more than 15,000 fans at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Sandwiched in between the two biggest duals of the year, Michigan State has the tough task of taking on the best lineup in the country. Michigan State is 7-3 on the year, riding three straight losses to Big Ten opponents in Michigan, Minnesota and Rutgers.

With that being said, here is a class-by-class look at how the dual meet will likely look on Sunday afternoon.

125 pounds: Gary Steen (PSU) vs. No. 24 Tristan Lujan (MSU)

Penn State’s Gary Steen has the pleasure of taking on yet another ranked wrestler in Michigan State’s Tristan Lujan.

Lujan is 14-4 on the season and has earned his ranking after being unranked prior to last week.

Steen has been the weak point of Penn State’s lineup all season, and is going to need a turnaround soon if he wants to have a chance at making the tournament in March. This will be yet another opportunity for Steen, but the senior Lujan has other plans.

133 pounds: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) vs. No. 16 Rayvon Foley (MSU)

Roman Bravo-Young wrestled a close match with Michigan’s No. 12 Dylan Ragusin on Friday, so look for him to have a bit of extra fire coming out on Sunday.

Foley is 10-4 on the season, but unfortunately he will have to take on the top-ranked Bravo-Young. Look for the Nittany Lion to take it to Foley and push for bonus points.

141 pounds: No. 4 Beau Bartlett (PSU) vs. Jordan Hamdan (MSU)

Beau Bartlett has looked miles better this season, moving down to 141 pounds after wrestling at 149 for the last two years, and the train doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.

Hamdan enters Sunday’s contest on a four-match losing streak, and will need a major upset to stop that skid.

The unranked redshirt junior will have his hands full with Bartlett’s athletic wrestling style, as Bartlett looks to remain undefeated on the season in dominating fashion.

149 pounds: No. 14 Shayne Van Ness (PSU) vs. Peyton Omania (MSU)

Shayne Van Ness has really come into his own over the last few weeks and posted a big victory on Friday against Michigan.

The freshman is 10-2 on the season and with another unranked opponent from the state of Michigan on the docket, he will look to keep his momentum rolling.

This figures to be another victory for the blue and white, barring a big upset from the redshirt junior Omania who sits at 7-3 on the year.

157 pounds: No. 17 Levi Haines (PSU) vs. No. 15 Chase Saldate (MSU)

The rankings here may indicate that Haines is the underdog in this match, but don’t expect him to shy away from the moment.

Haines is coming off of a sudden-victory win over Michigan’s No. 10 Will Lewan, and is looking to take down yet another highly-ranked opponent on Sunday. Saldate is only a sophomore and is 16-4 on the season, so this is a huge match for both wrestlers.

The 157-pound clash looks to be one of the Spartans’ best chances to put points on the board.

165 pounds: No. 16 Alex Facundo (PSU) vs. No. 25 Caleb Fish (MSU)

After taking down Cameron Amine on Friday night, Alex Facundo seems to have found his footing in his freshman campaign.

Another opportunity to defeat a ranked opponent and improve his ranking for Facundo should be ample motivation in this one. Fish was not ranked prior to this week, so taking on Facundo will be a big opportunity to show he belongs.

174 pounds: No. 1 Carter Starocci (PSU) vs. Caesar Garza (MSU)

There’s not much to say about this match other than to be on the lookout for the pin. Starocci pinned his last opponent and is undefeated on the year.

The junior from Erie, Pennsylvania, is in the thick of the Hodge Trophy race and will look to post another dominant performance against Big Ten competition.

Garza is unranked and will give it all he has to not give up the fall in this one, which should prove to be a tough task for the freshman.

184 pounds: No. 1 Aaron Brooks (PSU) vs. No. 15 Layne Malczewski (MSU)

Aaron Brooks has already dropped one match this season, so it becomes increasingly unlikely that he will lose another anytime soon.

Malczewski is no slouch, however, bringing a 15-3 record with him into Rec Hall. Brooks will look to continue his winning ways on his road to defending a national championship run from last season.

197 pounds: No. 4 Max Dean (PSU) vs. No. 14 Cameron Caffey (MSU)

Max Dean and Cameron Caffey have a bit of a history between them, with Caffey defeating Dean during a dual last season in East Lansing, Michigan.

After Caffey defeated Dean, the Nittany Lion would go on to defeat the Spartan later in the season and exact revenge. Dean hasn’t forgotten losing to Caffey last season so look for him to try and make a statement on Sunday in one of the biggest matches of the dual.

Caffey holds a 14-1 record, with his only loss coming to Princeton’s Luke Stout on Dec. 4. On the other end, Dean sits at 11-2 on the year, but both losses were suffered to grapplers who currently rank in the top 10 at the 197-pound weight class.

Heavyweight: No. 1 Greg Kerkvliet (PSU) vs. Ryan Vasbinder (MSU)

Greg Kerkvliet will have a bit of extra motivation headed into Sunday’s bout after coming off a loss to Michigan’s Mason Parris in Friday’s dual.

Not that Kerkvliet will need any extra motivation to defeat an unranked opponent, but look for him to take his frustrations out on Vasbinder and get ready to face Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi on Friday.

Vasbinder holds a respectable 14-7 record, but will need an outstanding performance to upset the junior Nittany Lion.

