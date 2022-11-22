Dragon slain.
In the NWCA All-Star Classic, Penn State’s No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet took home a victory over Iowa’s No. 4 Tony Cassioppi in a heavyweight showdown.
This was the fourth matchup between between the two grapplers, with Cassioppi holding a 3-0 record entering the competition.
The bout saw a near comeback by Cassioppi in the late stages, but Kerkvliet held on with a thrilling 8-5 victory over a top-five opponent.
Kerkvliet's first victory over Cassioppi finally got “the monkey off his back” and could be a sign of things to come for the junior.
Cassioppi and Kerkvliet will have a chance at a rematch when the Hawkeyes travel to State College on Jan. 27.
