Friday night saw the first of two duals meets that’ll take place in the Bryce Jordan Center this season, and it did not disappoint.

The crowd in the Bryce Jordan Center was the sixth-largest crowd in indoor dual meet history, and the other five just also happened to take place in the BJC.

Don’t expect that number to stay sixth for long however, as next Friday the Nittany Lions will host the second-ranked team in the country in the Iowa Hawkeyes in the BJC.

After starting off the dual with a thud due to a loss at 125 pounds from Gary Steen, the Nittany Lions did not look back.

Penn State went on to win the next eight matches in a row and mount a 30-5 lead before ultimately dropping the match of the night at the heavyweight class.

The blue and white domination began with the electric Roman Bravo-Young, who won a very close match. Bravo-Young defeated Michigan’s No. 12 Dylan Ragusin 4-2 in a bout that was closer than Penn State fans are used to seeing Bravo-Young wrestle, but the close bout was no indication of what was to come.

No. 4 Beau Bartlett of the Nittany Lions also defeated a ranked opponent by a score of 7-2, something he has done more and more this season. Ever since making the move to his more natural weight at 141 pounds, Bartlett has excelled, something not lost on Cael Sanderson.

“I think he feels a lot more comfortable, as you can see,” Sanderson said. “He’s not a huge 141-pounder, so to have him wrestling at 149 for two years is just him being a tough kid.”

After the two veterans made their presence felt, the freshmen took over for the Nittany Lions.

No. 14 Shayne Van Ness dominated Michigan’s Fidel Mayora at 149, winning 14-4 and earning Penn State a bonus point with his victory. However, Van Ness was the favorite in his bout, unlike the next two freshmen to take the mat for Penn State.

No. 17 Levi Haines has not only done a great job defeating wrestlers from other schools, he’s also had to beat out teammate Terrell Barraclough for a spot in the lineup. If the decision to ride with Haines had not been made yet by Sanderson, Friday's performance likely put an end to that debate.

Haines took on Michigan’s 10th-ranked Will Lewan and defeated him 3-1 in sudden victory with an impressive takedown. Haines soaked in the moment after the victory.

“It’s a really neat experience being from close in the area, so it was definitely a unique experience and being a part of it is just unbelievable” said Haines.

The freshman takeover didn’t stop there, as No. 16 Alex Facundo was also battling a higher-ranked wrestler in No. 5 Cameron Amine.

Facundo had a takedown reversed after a challenge from Michigan’s corner, but that didn’t deter him. It took tie-breaking 30-second ride out periods to decide this one, but ultimately Facundo came out on top.

“I just had to keep my head straight, you know, just kind of ignore what everyone else was saying,” Facundo said. “I just had to take time to talk to myself instead of listen to myself.”

Freshmen coming in ready to compete is nothing new at Penn State, and Sanderson applauded the two for their efforts.

“Going out there and being able to beat two of the top kids in the country like they just did, that's good stuff, but it’s gonna keep getting better,” Sanderson said.

After three straight bonus point wins from Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Max Dean, including a pin from Starocci, the Nittany Lions put a stamp on the dual that had the potential to be close according to Sanderson, but never really quite was.

