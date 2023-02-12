Penn State posted another dominating victory over Maryland on Sunday afternoon, and it did it without two starters in the lineup.

The 44-3 victory over the Terrapins was aided by a trio of pins from Levi Haines, Alex Facundo and Seth Nevills. The two freshmen who recorded pins, Haines and Facundo, showed tremendous growth in their matches.

Haines had a tough path to even cracking the starting lineup, as the freshman was behind fellow 157-pounder Terrell Barraclough to start the season.

Early on in the year, the two faced off against each other in the Black Night Invitational finals, and Haines beat Barraclough to win the invitational, as well as the eventual spot in the starting lineup. Since then, Haines hasn’t looked back and is now ranked No. 8 in the country with an 18-1 record.

Haines burned his redshirt some time ago, and is out to prove his coaches right. Momentum is huge for any wrestler heading into the postseason, and what better way to gain some momentum than with a pin?

A pin is exactly what Haines earned on Sunday, getting the fall at the 1:42 mark in the first period. Haines’ pin over Kevin Schork of Maryland sent the Rec Hall crowd into a frenzy, and it gave the Nittany Lions a 19-3 lead heading into halftime.

Haines’ progression since the beginning of the year is noticeable, as well as his increasing confidence.

“[I’m] just kind of growing up and learning a little bit from each and every match,” Haines said.

The train kept on rolling after the break when No. 9 Alex Facundo pinned Maryland’s Lucas Cordio just over five minutes into the bout.

This pin brought the team score to 25-3, not only essentially securing the dual meet victory for Penn State, but giving Facundo a huge confidence boost as well.

After starting the year hot and going 9-0, Facundo found himself stumbling a bit. After going undefeated in his first nine, Facundo dropped two of his next four, both to ranked wrestlers.

His losses came at the hands of talented wrestlers in Iowa State’s David Carr and Iowa’s Patrick Kennedy, who are currently ranked No. 2 and No. 7, respectively.

Facundo was at a crossroads after losing two bouts in a short amount of time, and he chose to push through.

In his last three matches, he has earned 14 team points, recording two major decisions and a pin. His pin against Cordio was his first pin since the very first match of the season in a dual meet with Lock Haven.

“It just gives us more confidence to pin more people,” Haines said about himself and Facundo.

For these two freshmen that have never competed in the Big Ten Tournament, much less nationals, pins in their second to last regular season match could not have come at a better time.

Penn State wrestlers under coach Cael Sanderson have always performed their best down the stretch, and these two seem to be heading in the right direction already.

“We’re gonna wrestle the best we've wrestled all year. We’re going to do that in March, we always do, and I think these guys know that,” Sanderson said.

With only one dual meet remaining before the Big Ten Tournament in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on March 4-5, the postseason is swiftly approaching. Penn State is one of the favorites to win it all in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this year at Nationals for the 10th time since 2011, but anything can happen in March.

Haines and Facundo have just arrived in Happy Valley, but the long tradition of winning seems to have already rubbed off on the young wrestlers. The two are primed for deep runs on the national stage in just over a month's time.

“The bigger the match, the better they wrestle, so, yeah, I think as we get into the postseason here we’re gonna have some fun,” Sanderson said.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE