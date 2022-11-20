Thirteen Penn State wrestlers wrestled at Army’s Black Knight Open, five of which were named champions.

The Nittany Lions saw an extensive amount of success relative to other schools that participated in the tournament as three weight classes featured Penn State versus Penn State finals.

Here’s how the 13 Nittany Lions performed at the 2022 Black Knight Open.

Max Dean, 197 pounds

Defending national champion Max Dean faced Campbell’s Brandon Hoselton to open his Black Knight Open, and it didn’t take long for Dean to end it. Dean pinned Hoselton at 1:55 in the first period.

Dean faced Brown’s Aaron Wolk in the quarterfinals and again won in dominating fashion. Dean defeated Wolk with a 15-0 tech fall in the second period to advance to the semifinals.

Dean’s run of dominance continued against Indiana’s Nick Willham in the 197-pound semifinals. Dean was leading Willham 5-0 after the first period before Willham forfeited due to injury, advancing Dean to the finals.

Dean’s final was against Hofstra’s No. 25 Trey Rogers, but like Dean’s opening match, it didn’t last long. Dean pinned Rogers at the 1:15 mark in the first period to take home the 197-pound title with a 4-0 record, including two pins.

Beau Bartlett, 141 pounds

Beau Bartlett opened his tournament versus Indiana’s Cole Rhemrev, and it didn’t take long for him to secure the victory. Bartlett recorded an 18-3 tech fall against Rhemrev at the 4:30 mark to advance in the tournament.

The Tempe, Arizona, native moved on to his 141-pound quarterfinal match against Army’s Ty Morris. Bartlett followed up his tech fall with a 20-7 major decision with 3:32 in riding time to advance to the semifinals.

Bartlett’s semifinal match came against Campbell’s Shannon Hanna. Bartlett defeated Hanna with a 7-2 decision to advance to the 141-pound final against his teammate Evans.

In the finals, Bartlett showed why he is the starter for the blue and white at 141 pounds. Despite a tremendous effort from Evans, Bartlett found his moment with just 27 seconds left in the bout, taking Evans down to break the tie and secure a 3-1 victory over the sophomore.

Shayne Van Ness, 149 pounds

Shayne Van Ness had the luxury of a first-round bye, so his first match came in the quarterfinals against Buffalo’s Kaleb Burgess. Van Ness slipped into the semifinals with a 15-7 major decision over Burgess.

Van Ness rolled Indiana’s Graham Rooks to head to the 149-pound finals. Van Ness defeated Rooks with an 8-2 decision.

In the finals, Van Ness defeated Central Michigan’s No. 14 Johnny Lovett to take home the 149-pound crown. It was a tight match, but a late takedown gave Van Ness the win.

Van Ness finished with a perfect 3-0 record.

Alex Facundo, 165 pounds

Like Van Ness, Alex Facundo also had a first-round bye. Facundo’s first match came in the quarterfinals against Indiana’s Tyler Lillard. Facundo defeated Lillard with a 10-4 decision with 1:43 in riding time to advance to the semifinals.

Despite failing to score until late in the second period off of two consecutive stalling points, Facundo quickly turned things around to come away with a decisive victory in the semifinals.

Defeating Central Michigan’s Tracy Hubbard 7-3, Facundo advanced to the finals where he squared off against the youngest of the Lee brothers that have made their way through the Penn State roster — sophomore Matt Lee.

Against Lee, the redshirt freshman wrestled beyond his years, defeating the more experienced Nittany Lion in relatively dominant fashion to claim the title at 165 pounds with a 10-2 major decision.

Terrell Barraclough, 157 pounds

Terrell Barraclough kicked off his Black Knight Open against Hofstra’s Michael Leandrou. After picking up a season-opening win against Lock Haven, Barraclough posted a 19-3 tech fall against Leandrou to advance.

Barraclough faced Indiana’s Derek Gilcher in the quarterfinals. Barraclough took care of business again, defeating Gilcher 6-0 and advancing to the semifinals.

In the semifinals, Barraclough faced Central Michigan’s No. 33 Corbyn Munson. Barraclough and Munson were neck-and-neck, but Barraclough came through with a 3-1 decision to face fellow Nittany Lion Haines in the 157-pound final.

See Levi Haines sub-heading for the final result.

Levi Haines, 157 pounds

Freshman Levi Haines opened up his season against Army’s Trae McDaniel. Haines defeated McDaniel 8-2 with 3:00 of riding time to advance.

Haines’ quarterfinal match came against Campbell’s No. 29 Troy Nation. Haines dominated the ranked Nation with a 17-3 major decision with 3:43 in riding time to advance to the semifinals.

Haines was able to pull out a 7-4 win over Army’s No. 28 Nate Lukez to complete the Penn State versus Penn State final at 157 pounds.

Barraclough may be listed as the starter right now, but Haines didn’t back down against his teammate in the 157-pound finals. Haines and Barraclough went back and forth, but a Haines reversal proved to be the difference as the true freshman defeated Barraclough 2-1 to take home the title.

Haines finished a perfect 4-0 with three ranked wins. Barraclough finished 3-1, with his only loss coming against his teammate.

Gary Steen, 125 pounds

Gary Steen kicked off the Black Knight Open at Army West Point against Columbia’s Yanni Vines. Steen took down Vines with a 5-4 decision decided by his 1:09 in riding time to advance to the quarterfinals.

Steen’s quarterfinal bout came against Buffalo’s Patrick Adams. Steen defeated Adams with a 10-3 decision with over two minutes of riding time to advance to the semifinals.

In the semifinals, Steen faced Army’s No. 24 Ethan Berginc. Steen dropped a hard-fought match to the ranked Berginc by a 4-2 decision, sending him to the consolation bracket to wrestle for third place.

Steen took home third place after a 3-2 win over Campbell’s Zander Phaturos. Steen finished with a 3-1 record at the tournament.

Donovon Ball, 184 pounds

Donovon Ball also had a first-round bye and opened his tournament in the quarterfinals versus Central Michigan’s Ben Cushman. Ball defeated Cushman 7-3 to advance to the semifinals.

Ball’s semifinal match came against Hofstra’s No. 25 Jacob Ferreira. Ball was defeated by Ferreira with a 3-2 decision, relegating him to the third-place match insead of the final.

Fighting for third place, Ball was able to rebound against Army’s Sahm Abdulrazzaq, pulling out a 4-3 win with an escape in the third period to claim third.

Lucas Cochran, 197 pounds

Lucas Cochran faced Army’s Danny Lawrence in his tournament-opening match. Cochran defeated Lawrence via 13-1 major decision with 2:33 in riding time.

In the quarterfinals, Cochran went up against Buffalo’s Sam Mitchell. Cochran fell to Mitchell with a 5-2 decision, putting him in the consolation bracket.

Cochran’s first consolation bout came against Central Michigan’s Cade Dallwitz. Cochran never trailed and moved on in the consolation bracket after a 16-2 major decision.

Cochran’s second consolation match was against Campbell’s Levi Hopkins at 197 pounds. Cochran defeated Hopkins 10-5 to wrestle for fifth place.

Cochran’s fifth-place match was against Buffalo’s Eli Sheeran, and it ended up being a comfortable win for Cochran. Cochran defeated Sheeran 9-4 to take fifth place, finishing with a 4-1 record.

Matt Lee, 165 pounds

Matt Lee opened up the Black Night Open against Central Michigan’s Chandler Amaker at 165 pounds. Lee beat Amaker with a 10-2 major decision with 3:30 in riding time.

Lee faced Brown’s Mason Spears in his second match of the day. Lee advanced to the semifinals thanks to an 11-2 major decision with over four minutes of riding time.

Lee’s semifinal bout was against Army’s No. 28 Dalton Harkins. Lee was able to beat Harkins 4-3 to face Facundo, his teammate in the 165-pound final.

See Alex Facundo subheading for final result.

David Evans, 141 pounds

David Evans opened his tournament against Buffalo’s Jack Marlow. Evans defeated Marlow 11-6 to advance in the tournament.

Evans faced Brown’s Justin Bierdumpfel in the 141-pound quarterfinals. The match didn’t last long as Evans recorded a pin 0:36 into the bout.

Evans’ semifinal bout was against Indiana’s No. 32 Cayden Rooks. Evans defeated Rooks with a 3-2 decision to face Bartlett in the finals.

See Beau Bartlett subheading for final result.

Karl Shindledecker, 125 pounds

Freshman Karl Shindledecker got his first action of his collegiate career against Army’s Charles Farmer. Shindledecker dropped his first match to Farmer with a 9-6 decision, which placed him in the consolation bracket.

Shindledecker faced Buffalo’s Adams in the consolation bracket after fellow Penn Stater Steen defeated the redshirt freshman. Adams secured the win this time with a 9-5 decision, eliminating Shindledecker from the tournament without a win.

Jack Kelly, 174 pounds

Redshirt freshman Jack Kelly opened his tournament against Campbell’s Cole Rees. Kelly dropped his opening match in a 6-4 decision, sending him to the consolation bracket.

In his consolation match, Kelly faced Bloomsburg’s Anthony DeRosa at 174 pounds. Kelly defeated DeRosa with a 10-6 decision to keep himself alive in the consolation bracket.

Kelly continued his consolation run against Columbia’s Jack McGill, although it didn’t last long. McGill pinned Kelly in the first period to end Kelly’s tournament. Kelly went 1-2.

