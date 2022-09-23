Penn State wrestling landed a class of 2024 commit who's seen international success on Friday.

Just one week after Cael Sanderson’s squad landed class of 2023 standout AJ Fricchione, the Nittany Lions have earned the commitment of Zack Ryder, a U17 bronze medalist at the 2022 World Championships.

Penn State wrestling picked up a massive new commitment on Friday when 2024 star Zack Ryder.Story: https://t.co/iz3HBOSPaU pic.twitter.com/H7X4JJDq8I — Blue White Illustrated (@PennStateOn3) September 23, 2022

The Westtown, New York, native is also a two-time state champion and won the United States U17 Cadet freestyle championship earlier this year as well.

The weight class Ryder will wrestle in in college isn’t know at this time, as the high school junior is still growing.

Ryder’s commitment to Penn State adds to the future of the Nittany Lions’ recent collegiate dynasty.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE