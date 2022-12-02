Penn State nearly shut out Rider on Friday, but an upset spoiled it in the second-to-last bout.

The Nittany Lions improved to 2-0 with a dominant 37-3 win against the unranked Broncos. Nine of the 10 Penn Staters were able to pick up a win, with only a couple nail-biters.

The most dramatic match of the night was at 197 pounds between No. 1 Max Dean and Rider’s highest-ranked wrestler in No. 12 Ethan Laird.

The two top-15 wrestlers battled for the entire seven minutes, but it still wasn’t enough to decide a winner as it was tied at one point each.

In the first sudden victory period, Laird quickly took a shot to Dean’s legs and a scramble ensued. Laird was able to corral Dean momentarily to record the winning takedown to upset the country’s No. 1 wrestler at 197 pounds.

Laird’s win also ended the Nittany Lions’ shutout pitch, registering three team points for the Broncos.

Gary Steen got the defending national champions off to a quick start at 125 pounds, picking up his first career dual meet win over Rider’s Tyler Klinsky.

Steen jumped out to a 2-1 lead after the first period and extended it to 4-2 just as the second period ended, but Klinsky closed the gap with a third period takedown, which was followed by an escape.

Klinsky took a shot in the waning seconds of the bout, but Steen was able to fend Klinsky off to clinch the 6-4 decision, giving the Nittany Lions a 3-0 lead.

No. 1 Penn State never fell behind after Steen’s leadoff victory thanks to a 23-9 major decision win by No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young over the Broncos’ Richie Koehler.

The 2021 and 2022 133-pound national champion started fast and never looked back after taking an 8-3 lead after the first period. Bravo-Young never gave Koehler any room to breathe, as Bravo-Young worked his way to 10 takedowns, two stall points and an escape.

The bout between No. 9 Beau Bartlett and Rider’s unranked McKenzie Bell also featured a dramatic finish.

No. 9 Bartlett found himself trailing 4-2 to the unranked Bell heading into the third period after nearly landing a cradle at the end of the second. Bartlett started the third on the bottom, and subsequently converted on a tying reversal.

However, Bartlett wasn’t finished. Bartlett turned Bell on his back after securing the reversal and locked up the first fall of the night for No. 1 Penn State, picking up six points for the team in the process.

Bartlett’s pin was followed by probably the most anticipated bout of the night on paper. The Nittany Lions’ No. 20 Shayne Van Ness took on the Broncos’ No. 24 Quinn Kinner at 149 pounds.

The anticipation was worth it.

Van Ness picked up a first period takedown and worked his way to a cradle on Kinner that almost resulted in a second consecutive fall for Penn State, but ended up in a 2-point near fall and a 4-0 lead after the first period.

Kinner wouldn’t go away despite the poor end to the first period. Kinner cut Van Ness’ lead to 6-5 by the end of the second period.

Van Ness took control in the third period, seemingly outlasting Kinner from an endurance standpoint. Two final-period takedowns secured Van Ness the 11-6 decision over No. 24 Kinner.

No. 30 Terrell Barraclough represented the Nittany Lions at 157 pounds, but his match lasted nine seconds before Rider’s Jake Silverstein sustained an injury that he wasn’t able to wrestle through.

Barraclough was awarded the injury default victory, which is worth six team points and continued the onslaught. Penn State held a 22-0 lead at the halfway mark.

After a brief break, No. 17 Alex Facundo wrestled the Broncos’ Hunter Mays to kick off the second half.

Facundo led 2-0 after the first period, but the redshirt freshman pulled away in the second period courtesy of two takedowns to take a 7-2 lead heading into the last period.

Facundo kept rolling in the third period, with the help of a stall point and the riding time bonus, to defeat Mays with a 13-4 major decision.

No. 1 Carter Starocci kept the ball rolling for the Nittany Lions, defeating Rider’s Shane Reitsma in the 174-pound bout.

Starocci never allowed Reitsma to have control and registered an easy win over Reitsma. The defending 174-pound national champion tamed the Bronco with an 18-6 major decision to put Penn State up 30-0 with three bouts remaining.

Donovon Ball wrestled the Broncos’ Asa Terrell in place of Aaron Brooks at 184 pounds, who was a healthy scratch to give Ball the opportunity to wrestle.

Ball continued the Nittany Lions’ perfect run in his substitution action, defeating Terrell with a 9-3 decision that featured four takedowns.

Heavyweight Greg Kirkvliet capped off Penn State’s authoritative win with an 11-1 major decision win over Rider’s David Szuba.

Kerkvliet didn’t allow Szuba to have any room to breathe and held the Bronco scoreless through two periods before allowing an escape in the third period. No. 2 Kerkvliet compiled 5:31 in riding time in the win.

