In what was arguably its toughest test to date, Penn State passed with flying colors while putting on a show in front of its first home crowd in a month.

The Nittany Lions once again proved why they are the top team in the country against Oregon State, cruising past the Beavers by way of a 31-3 victory.

Kicking off the match at 125 pounds, redshirt freshman Gary Steen faced yet another ranked opponent in No. 12 Brandon Kaylor.

Kaylor proved to be the physically dominant wrestler throughout the pairs match, riding Steen for the entirety of the second period and escaping after just four seconds in the third period.

Kaylor ultimately picked up a takedown in the third period to give him the 4-0 win over Steen.

At 133 pounds, senior Roman Bravo-Young returned to the mat for the blue and white after getting a few matches off.

While he may have gone a few duals without having to wrestle, Bravo-Young looked as good as ever, dominating Oregon State’s Gabe Wisenhunt by a way of a 17-8 major decision.

Junior Beau Bartlett kept the momentum rolling at 141 pounds, securing a 5-3 win over No. 24 Cleveland Belton.

Bartlett’s performance marked yet another solid showing on the season. The junior hasn’t looked incredibly dominant or flashy, but has instead just found his moments and executed very well both on the attack and on the defense.

At 149 pounds, redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness looked like a man on a mission out on the mat against the Beavers’ Noah Tolantino.

No. 17 Van Ness picked up over two minutes in riding time while constantly working his opponent from the top position. While he was unable to pick up any back points from his efforts, Van Ness still got the win 6-1.

One of the biggest improvements from last season to this one has undoubtedly been made by junior Terrell Barraclough.

Despite struggling at times throughout the 2021-22 season, Barraclough has had a strong start to his 2022-23 campaign, and continued to build upon that success against Oregon State’s Isaiah Crosby.

Despite giving up a late takedown, Barraclough still came away with an 8-4 decision, racking up over two minutes of riding time throughout the match.

In what many considered to be the matchup of the day, the Nittany Lions’ redshirt freshman Alex Facundo scraped by with yet another quality win.

Ranked 15th in the country, Facundo has been a force at 165 pounds so far this season, adding No. 23 Matthew Olguin to his growing tally of victories on the year.

Facundo and Olguin were unable to get past each other's defense for much of the bout, but all it took was one takedown for Facundo to give him the 3-2 win over Olguin.

At 174 pounds, the Nittany Lions really began to stretch their advantage over the Beavers.

No. 1 Carter Starocci went to work against No. 28 Aaron Olmos, racking up a slew of takedowns en route to a 14-3 major decision.

FIlling in for No. 1 Aaron Brooks, Donovon Ball got the go once again for Penn State, this time taking on Jackson McKinney.

Ball, who is 8-2 on the season, found himself in a slugfest of a match. McKinney tried to tie up Ball and give him little room to work, however it was Ball who ultimately found a moment of opportunity.

Ball utilized a takedown late in the third period to propel himself to a 3-1 win, and continue his strong showing this season.

At 197 pounds, No. 5 Max Dean looked to be back to his old self after dropping two matches in a row.

Dean squared off against yet another quality opponent in Oregon State’s No. 11 Tanner Harvey, but looked to be in control for much of the bout.

Despite a late flurry of action from Harvey, Dean was able to hang on for a 6-3 win and get his season back on track.

Closing out the match for the blue and white was newly minted No. 1 heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet.

Kerkvliet dominated the Beaver’s J.J. Dixon from start to finish, eventually securing a win by technical fall 18-2 to cap off a phenomenal afternoon for the blue and white.

