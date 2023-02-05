Penn State hit the road for a clash against No. 22 Indiana, looking to stay hot.

The Nittany Lions came out on top 35-8 in a dominant performance.

Getting his second start of the season in a dual meet, Marco Vespa represented the blue and white at 125 instead of Gary Steen. Vespa’s first appearance was a loss against Iowa’s Spencer Lee via tech fall.

Against the Hoosiers, Vespa faced Jacob Moran, a sophomore with a 40-33 career record.

Out of the gate, Vespa was in desperation against Moran. He was unable to get anything going offensively or defensively, leaving him in a 4-1 deficit at the end of the first period.

Things went from bad to worse for the Nittany Lion in the second. Moran would earn a 17-2 tech fall at 4:48, putting Indiana up early 5-0.

At 133, Cael Sanderson and his staff gave Roman Bravo-Young the day off. Instead, Baylor Shunk got the start against No. 29 Henry Porter.

Shunk had an uneventful first period, trailing 2-1 to his ranked opponent. But, he came out on fire in the second.

Trailing late in the period 5-3, Shunk got a reversal and nearly pinned Porter. He had the Hoosier on his back, but the period ran out and Shunk didn’t get the call.

The third period continued the lively affair with each grappler earning two points to take the 7-7 bout into sudden victory.

Porter got the better of Shunk in sudden victory, earning a takedown to give the Hoosiers an 8-0 lead.

No. 5 Beau Bartlett was virtually unmatched at 141. In just 12 seconds, he pinned Indiana’s Cayden Rooks.

After his loss against Real Woods, Bartlett produced an impressive weekend performance with two wins and a quick fall.

Bartlett delivered a much-needed victory for Penn State, along with six points to pull Penn State within two.

No. 13 Shayne Van Ness went for Penn State at 149 against No. 30 Graham Rooks. Van Ness showed out offensively against his opponent in this one.

Van Ness was already leading 6-2 when the first period buzzer sounded, and he wouldn’t stop there. In the second, he tallied an additional takedown and took an 8-4 lead into the final period.

The redshirt freshman shifted into another gear in the third period. He brought his lead up to 12-5 with under 30 seconds to go, and he poured it on in the closing seconds.

Van Ness had a chance for the pin at the end of the bout but time ran out. He had to settle for a 17-5 major decision, giving Penn State its first lead 11-8.

True Freshman No. 9 Levi Haines got another start at 157 against Derek Gilcher. In the first, Haines earned a takedown to give himself a 2-1 lead on the Hoosier.

Through two, Haines added some offense to bring the lead to 5-1 with 1:03 of riding time, taking a well-controlled match into the final period.

There, Haines finished strong with an 8-2 victory and added three points for the Nittany Lions.

At halftime, Penn State led 13-8 with a 3-2 record in individual bouts.

Out of halftime, No. 8 Alex Facundo got things back started against Robert Major at 165.

Major got the better of Facundo immediately out of the jump, earning a takedown and taking an early lead. Facundo quickly settled in and finished the first period with a 4-2 win.

Facundo continued to take over in the second where he added eight points to take a 12-6 lead into the final period. In the third, Facundo was hunting for the major decision and earned it, but the redshirt freshman took a finger to the eye that temporarily paused the bout.

In the end, Facundo took the bout 20-8, a major decision over Major. His victory extended Penn State’s lead to 17-8.

In a highly anticipated clash, No. 1 Carter Starocci would face No. 15 Donnell Washington at 174. In their first and only meeting, Washington earned a 10-9 victory over Starocci.

Starocci came in wanting revenge, and he earned it.

Washington would get the early advantage on Starocci with a 2-1 lead in the first. From then on out, it was all Starocci.

In the second, Starocci flipped the script and took a 4-2 lead over his foe. The final period saw a major breakout for the 174-pound star.

Starocci added three takedowns in the third period and secured an 11-3 major decision. After the bout was over, the two grapplers got into a scuffle and had to be separated.

At 184, No. 1 Aaron Brooks got a day of rest and Penn State’s Donovan Ball wrestled instead. Ball, a junior, faced Indiana’s Clayton Fielden.

Despite not being a starter, Ball showed out against Fielden. In the first, Ball tallied a takedown to open the scoring and he took a 2-0 lead into the second.

Through two periods, Ball took a commanding 7-2 lead over Fielden, with the Hoosier’s only points coming via a stall and an escape.

Ball finished the bout without being taken down and earned a 10-3 win.

Entering the final two bouts, Penn State led big, 24-8 over Indiana.

At 197, No. 4 Max Dean faced Indiana’s Nick William. The bout was gone as soon as it came, with Dean earning a pin at 1:29.

The second fall of the day for Penn State extended its lead to 30-8 over the struggling Hoosiers.

The dual finished with the heavyweight bout, where Penn State’s No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet faced No. 28 Jacob Bullock.

From the start of the bout, it was clear there would be no contest for the blue and white. Kerkvliet was in charge with an 11-0 lead in the first period alone.

Already near a tech fall victory, Kerkvliet added seven more points for a 16-0 shutout tech fall. His victory ended the day for Penn State with a dominant performance, 35-8.

