Penn State’s schedule is here.

The Nittany Lions announced their schedule via Twitter on Tuesday, and it features 14 dual meets and the Journeyman Collegiate Wrestling Duals for the second year in a row.

The schedule features eight Big Ten opponents and at least six out-of-conference opponents, including rematches against Army, Rider, Lehigh and Oregon State. There will also be two Bryce Jordan Center dual meets this season against Michigan and Iowa.

Penn State will kick off its season on Nov. 11 against Lock Haven in Rec Hall.

