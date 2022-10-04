PSu Wrestling vs. Nebraska, Starocci

Penn State's Carter Starocci fumbles with Nebraska's Mikey Labriola during the NCAA Wrestling Tournament.  Starocci defeated Labriola 6-1 which earned him a two-time All-American title and advances him to the semi-finals. 

Penn State’s schedule is here.

The Nittany Lions announced their schedule via Twitter on Tuesday, and it features 14 dual meets and the Journeyman Collegiate Wrestling Duals for the second year in a row.

The schedule features eight Big Ten opponents and at least six out-of-conference opponents, including rematches against Army, Rider, Lehigh and Oregon State. There will also be two Bryce Jordan Center dual meets this season against Michigan and Iowa.

Penn State will kick off its season on Nov. 11 against Lock Haven in Rec Hall.

