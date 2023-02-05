Penn State’s Beau Bartlett has had a bit of a career resurgence this season after making a huge move in the offseason.

Bartlett is in his third season, now wrestling at 141 pounds after wrestling at 149 for the past two years. In his first two seasons, Bartlett posted a respectable 23-13 record while wrestling above his weight.

Bartlett was forced to wrestle up due to Nick Lee holding down the spot in the lineup at 141 pounds. Lee was a pretty good wrestler himself, winning back-to-back national championships during the years that Bartlett was there.

With Lee graduating, Bartlett has filled the spot in the lineup seamlessly thus far. With freshman Shayne Van Ness plugging in at 149 pounds, Penn State’s lineup has fallen into place perfectly this season.

Bartlett has gone 15-1 this season and is starting to hit his stride after a successful weekend. His only loss came at the hands of Iowa’s No. 2 Real Woods in a dual meet with the Hawkeyes in the Bryce Jordan Center in a very tightly contested bout.

Bartlett lost to Woods 4-1, and almost came away with the win at the end but ran out of time. Getting to his offense earlier in the match was a point of emphasis after falling to Woods, and he showed it this weekend.

First up was Ohio State’s No. 19 Dylan D’Emilio on Friday. Bartlett got the early takedown in the match, exactly what he said he needed to start doing more this season.

“Don’t wait until the last 30 seconds,” Bartlett said on his defeat at the hands of Woods.

He took that to heart and ended up winning his match 4-2 over D’Emilio despite a slower ending. Bartlett tried to convert on a takedown in the final minute of the third period but could not convert. Luckily, he had those early points in his back pocket to hang on to the victory.

“If I’m walking off the mat not tired, I could have done more,” Bartlett said.

Well, he might have to take that one back because he certainly was not tired after his match on Sunday.

Bartlett took on Indiana’s Joey Showalter on Sunday with Penn State trailing the dual meet 8-0.

The bout lasted a grand total of 12 seconds.

As soon as the whistle blew, Bartlett was on the attack, getting the immediate takedown and putting Showalter right on his back for the pin.

That match ended up being the catalyst for the Nittany Lions in this one, as they would go on to win the next seven bouts and the dual 35-8 over Indiana in Bloomington.

Beau Bartlett is currently ranked No. 5 in the nation at 141 pounds and is searching for not only his first individual national title but for his first All-American finish at nationals as well.

Bartlett won’t wrestle another opponent ranked higher than him for the rest of the regular season, so building up some massive momentum heading into the postseason is not only the goal, but it should be the expectation for Bartlett going forward.

“I kind of learned wrestling backward, I learned how to be really athletic and move through positions, but I’m starting to learn the wrestling moves now,” Bartlett said.

It’s scary to think that Bartlett has not reached his full potential yet and is already a top five wrestler in the nation. The longer the season goes on and the more experience Bartlett gets wrestling at his correct weight, the more dangerous of an opponent he becomes.

“[I’m] really excited to keep learning new things every day and just put them into action,” Bartlett said.

