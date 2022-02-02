Along with three other Penn State representatives at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, one Nittany Lion will represent her country in Ice Dance this week.

Kaitlin Hawayek, an ice dancer who attends Penn State World Campus, will be competing for Team USA with her partner Jean-Luc Baker in this year's competition.

The duo finished third at the U.S. Trials, and it will be competing for a medal in Beijing, China, with their preliminary round beginning on Feb. 3.

In addition to Hawayek, former Nittany Lion Jessica Adolfsson will be competing in women's ice hockey for her native country, Sweden, while one of Penn State's assistant coaches, Allison Coomey, will be representing the United States as a team scout.

On the men's side, Alex Dawes, Director of Operations for the men's hockey team, will serve as the video coach for the U.S.

The four Nittany Lions will attempt to bring home a medal when the Olympics kick off on Feb. 4.

