Penn State finished the 2022 season ranked No. 11 in the AVCA Coaches Poll.
The Nittany Lions enjoyed a very successful season, posting a 26-8 record and earning them a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
✔️ 𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙤𝙤𝙠𝙨🔵 No. 11 final ranking⚪️ Ranked in all 16 polls🔵 42nd-straight NCAA Tourney⚪️ 26-8 (13-0 against non-conference)#WeAre pic.twitter.com/QmB9Wt9PvE— Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) December 19, 2022
This success came under first-year head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley, who took over for long-standing coach Russ Rose.
After dispatching of UMBC and UCF during the opening two rounds, Penn State’s season would meet its end with a 3-2 loss to Wisconsin, who at the time was ranked second in the nation.
MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE
Wisconsin takes down Penn State women's volleyball in NCAA Tournament after comeback attempt falls short
Penn State’s march through Madison was cut short as Wisconsin handled the comeback effort.