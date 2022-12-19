Penn State women’s volleyball vs. Wisconsin, team huddle

The Penn State women's volleyball huddles during a timeout during their game against Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions lost the match 3-2.

 Ryan Bowman

Penn State finished the 2022 season ranked No. 11 in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

The Nittany Lions enjoyed a very successful season, posting a 26-8 record and earning them a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

This success came under first-year head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley, who took over for long-standing coach Russ Rose.

After dispatching of UMBC and UCF during the opening two rounds, Penn State’s season would meet its end with a 3-2 loss to Wisconsin, who at the time was ranked second in the nation.

