Penn State finished the 2022 season ranked No. 11 in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

The Nittany Lions enjoyed a very successful season, posting a 26-8 record and earning them a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

✔️ 𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙤𝙤𝙠𝙨🔵 No. 11 final ranking⚪️ Ranked in all 16 polls🔵 42nd-straight NCAA Tourney⚪️ 26-8 (13-0 against non-conference)#WeAre pic.twitter.com/QmB9Wt9PvE — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) December 19, 2022

This success came under first-year head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley, who took over for long-standing coach Russ Rose.

After dispatching of UMBC and UCF during the opening two rounds, Penn State’s season would meet its end with a 3-2 loss to Wisconsin, who at the time was ranked second in the nation.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE