Penn State will be losing a member of its 2022 freshman class, as libero Mandi Morioka announced her decision to transfer to Hawaii.
Morioka broke the news via her Instagram account on Friday.
𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗲𝗿✏️: Mandi Morioka🏐: Libero/DS🎓: Sophomore⬅️: Penn State➡️: @HawaiiWVB🐥: @mandimorrr#CollegeVBTransfers | #NCAAWVB pic.twitter.com/ZSKjwraY7z— College VBall Transfers (@CVBTransfers) December 31, 2022
The Torrance, California, native will join the Rainbow Warriors after appearing in six games for the Nittany Lions this past season.
Morioka accumulated three points, four assists and 10 digs across her brief Penn State career.
