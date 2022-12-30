PSU vs MSU WVB 10/2/22 Mandi Morioka

Defensive Specialist Mandi Morioka (6) during Penn State volleyballs game vs Michigan State at Rec Hall on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions downed the Spartans 3 sets to 1.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State will be losing a member of its 2022 freshman class, as libero Mandi Morioka announced her decision to transfer to Hawaii.

Morioka broke the news via her Instagram account on Friday.

The Torrance, California, native will join the Rainbow Warriors after appearing in six games for the Nittany Lions this past season.

Morioka accumulated three points, four assists and 10 digs across her brief Penn State career.

