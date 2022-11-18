After three consecutive wins on the road, Penn State came back to Rec Hall to defeat Minnesota.

The No. 14 Nittany Lions took down the No. 9 ranked team for the first time since 2021 in a 3-1 match.

Inspired by the “Wear White Match” and the crowded stands the blue and white posted an aggressive game with 61 kills, 12 blocks and six service aces.

Graduate student and outside hitter Kashauna Williams broke the ice for Penn State, posting a kill that showcased what she was going to do for the rest of the match with a team high of 18 kills.

Despite struggling with passes in the first few plays, the Nittany Lions managed to catch up to Minnesota after junior libero Maddy Bilinovic served the first ace of the night.

Bilinovic is a defensive specialist but offense in the service line was her most lethal weapon, posting a total of three aces against the maroon and gold.

The Gophers were sharp on the blocking side, posting four blocks that gave them a small lead of 15-13.

After this, the game took a turn favorable for Penn State, which resulted in a four-point run that forced Minnesota to take a timeout.

It was the consecutive attack efforts of junior middle blocker Allie Holland and two aces from Bilinovic that gave Penn State the lead.

Minnesota couldn’t recover from Penn State's abrupt change in play, and a surprising kill from setter Seleisa Elisaia gave the squad the 25-18 win.

The second frame of the game was started off, once again, by a kill from Williams, but the aggressive play was later on reciprocated by Minnesota.

Freshman right and outside hitter Alexa Markley attacked from the outside to tie the game 6-6, and led the pack during the second set with eight kills.

Elisaia had some tricks under her sleeve and performed a surprising back pass that Katie Clark seemed to be expecting, attacking The Gophers in a blind spot.

Despite Penn State’s 22-17 advantage, coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley was willing to fight for every point, using the challenge card to overturn a call. The effort was unsuccessful and Weatherington’s block error wasn't overturned.

The blue and white showed composure in its play, dominating the net with four blocks from Weatherington and Clark that gave the team the 25-18 frame win.

The third set had the same competitive start as the previous ones, however, several attack errors from the Nittany Lions and a now improved hitting effectiveness of .304 resulted in Minnesota taking a 17-12 lead.

Schumacher-Cawley called a timeout after several attack efforts from the other side of the court overwhelmed the Nittany Lions making the score 19-12.

Williams took a protagonist role to post three kills after the timeout and combined forces with Clark to close the gap 20-23, forcing The Gophers to use one more timeout.

Despite the last minute effort, the Nittany Lions couldn’t catch up to Minnesota's change of pace, losing the set 20-25.

The blue and white started the fourth and final set with an inconsistent rhythm, alternating kills with errors, but this was the theme for the maroon and gold as well.

Penn State used this to its advantage finding ways to score from the outside, and Elisaia’s versatile play helped Williams and Clark find ways to score.

Minnesota tried to recover some ground with a six point run, pushing the game to extra points, with Penn State ultimately winning 27-25.

Penn State now begins the Big Ten final countdown with only three matches left of the regular season.

