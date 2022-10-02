Penn State is back in victorious terrain and THON themed match was all it needed to ignite the winning spark back on.

Penn State clinched its 13th win of the season and its second in Big Ten play after defeating Michigan State in a 3-1 rollercoaster, bringing the all-time series between the teams to 41-3.

“Winning is hard, this conference is hard, and so it feels great to win, feels great to be back at home,” coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley said. “I think the team really embraced being back at Rec Hall. I thought we did some good things.”

The first set of the match was highly competitive, as the Nittany Lions brought strong offense to match the Spartans’ sharp defense.

Outside hitters Kashuana Williams and Zoe Weatherington led the charge in the first frame of the game, scoring six and two kills, respectively. Williams brought an outstanding presence during the entire game, sending missiles toward Michigan State at a high rate of .310, ending the night with 29 total attacks.

Williams was also part of the Penn State blocking barricade with three assisted blocks, as a main contributor to the team's final total of 12 blocks.

Middle blocker Allie Holland was the most proactive Nittany Lion on the blocking line, with four assisted blocks.

“I think the offense was great tonight. You know, like volleyball is a game of errors so we have to make up for it where we can. I thought that the passing was great,” Holland said.

The second set of the match had a less competitive beginning, with the blue and white scoring seven back-to-back points and forcing Michigan to ask for two timeouts before it could even score its second point of the set.

The Nittany Lions used all to their favor, including one service ace from setter Seleisa Elisaia and good defense efforts from libero/defensive specialist Maddy Bilinovic who ended the night with 10 digs.

Despite Penn State’s early advantage, the Spartans picked up their pace to win the set 25-22. The Nittany Lions committed two service errors and eight attack errors that were reflected in the final score.

“Volleyball is a game of errors, and it's never gonna be perfect, but we work hard… when you have two, three errors, it just means you have to do 23 points better, if that makes sense. You know, I think that we did that tonight,” Weatherington said.

The third set of the match was a battle from the beginning. Penn State had a superior hitting percentage but struggled with its defense from time to time, leading to a tie at 15-15.

“I think [the Spartans] found ways to score, they had high hands and you know a little bit different tempo,” Schumacher-Cawley said.

Elisaia was effective at finding empty spaces on the other side of the court, surprising the Spartans with a kill and helping the team conquer the 25-22 set victory.

The fourth and final set of the match was characterized by long rallies, but Penn State capitalized in the frame with the help of freshman outside hitter Alexa Markley, who ended the night with six kills.

Penn State won the third set in a dominant 25-16 manner, improving their hitting percentage from .179 to a .370.

“I think a big takeaway for us is we're just never settled. It's hard to win, so we're excited to have this win, but we're not settling,” Holland said. “We're coming in on our next practice and we're going 110%.”

