Penn State continues to get deeper as coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley grabbed another transfer, this time to bolster the back row.

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, native and defensive specialist Lina Perugini returns to the Keystone State from the Palmetto State, where Perugini was a leader for Coastal Carolina.

10 year old Lina’s dream is coming true🥹So pumped to announce my B1G commitment to @pennstatevball for my fifth & final year of eligibility🤍Beyond grateful for this opportunity & I can’t wait to come home to PA & live out my childhood dream as a Nittany Lion 🦁💍#WeAre 💙 pic.twitter.com/njxDbs7uoR — Lina Perugini (@linaperugini_) February 6, 2023

As the anchor for the Chanticleers defense, the defensive specialist posted a career high 463 digs in her senior season, receiving All-Sun Belt second-team honors. Perugini was a consistent force for Coastal Carolina, tallying double-digit digs in all but three matches last season, including eight matches with 20-plus.

Perugini was one of the best in the conference from the back row, ranking third in total digs and fourth in digs per set with 4.15. Perugini's passing ability was a potent presence for Coastal Carolina as she posted a career high 108 assists.

With 1664 digs in her career, Perugini joins an experienced group of defensive specialists at Penn State, a core that grew substantially a season ago. Led by Maddy Bilinovic who heads into her senior season, Perugini joins rising sophomore Gillian Grimes and rising junior Cassie Kuerschen who will comprise one of the top defensive groups in the Big Ten.

