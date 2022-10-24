Graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia was named Big Ten Setter of the Week Monday afternoon after coming off back-to-back strong performances this past weekend.

The Penn State transfer tallied 55 assists and eight digs in the Nittany Lions match against Maryland and followed that performance up with a 33-assist outing against Rutgers. Recording 12.57 assists and 2.14 blocks per set this weekend, Elisaia helped lead Penn State to two huge victories in both matches.

Leaving her mark all season long, this marks Elisaia’s second Big Ten Setter of the Week award this season, previously receiving this honor on Sept. 5.

The South Jordan, Utah, native and the rest of the Nittany Lions will be back in action Wednesday as they travel to Urbana-Champaign to face off against Illinois.

Penn State women's volleyball junior Taylor Trammell out for season with foot injury Penn State will be without one of its main defensive pieces for the rest of the season.