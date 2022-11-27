Closing out the final eight regular season matches with seven wins including two top-15 victories, Penn State is set for another NCAA Tournament run.

The Nittany Lions will host their first and second round matches at Rec Hall and will begin their chase for an eighth national championship in program history against American East champions UMBC on Friday.

The blue and back is back on the prowl for its first championship since 2014 and will make its 42nd straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

In her first NCAA Tournament as Penn State's head coach, Katie Schumacher-Cawley is looking to push her squad past last year's performance of a second-round exit to rival Pitt.

