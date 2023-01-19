Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley made her first big splash of the offseason in the transfer portal, nabbing former Michigan star and junior outside hitter Jess Mruzik.

Standing at 6-foot-1, Mruzik has been a back-to-back first-team All-Big Ten selection for the Wolverines, tallying a team leading 394 kills last season.

Mruzik was the focal point of the Michigan offense, ranking sixth in the Big Ten in both points per set with 4.19 and kills per set with 3.68.

With the departure of the team leader in kills with graduate student outside hitter Kashuana Williams, Mruzik's arrival will keep a high power hitter on the pins for Schumacher-Cawley.

Coming off a season with 20 service aces, Mruzik comes to Happy Valley with two years of eligibility left.

