After picking up its first win against a ranked opponent in Big Ten play, Penn State moved up two spots from No. 16 to No. 14 in the AVCA Top 25.

Since losing in a five-set thriller to Ohio State on Oct. 29, the Nittany Lions are on a four-game win streak, losing just two sets in that span.

No.5 @OhioStateWVB rejoins the top five in the AVCA Div.I Coaches Poll after posting big wins last week against No.15 Purdue and No.4 Nebraska. @GatorsVB, which has won 10 of its last 11 matches, makes its first appearance in the top 10 this season.Poll: https://t.co/25d8Fg7UV6 pic.twitter.com/OdAa6bDn2C — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) November 14, 2022

Saturday night's win against the then-No. 15 Purdue Boilermakers was a step in the right direction for coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley's squad who hadn't won a ranked match in just over two months.

Rec Hall will be the site for two more ranked matchups this weekend as the blue and white will face off against No. 9 Minnesota Friday night and No. 3 Wisconsin on Saturday.

Sitting at 21-6 overall and a 10-6 record in conference play, an exciting weekend of volleyball is on the horizon as these matches will see if the Nittany Lions can stack up with the nation's best teams.

