Womens Volleyball vs Indiana

The Penn State women's volleyball team celebrates during their game against Indiana at Rec Hall on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in University Park, PA.

 Jullien Sanjuan

After picking up its first win against a ranked opponent in Big Ten play, Penn State moved up two spots from No. 16 to No. 14 in the AVCA Top 25.

Since losing in a five-set thriller to Ohio State on Oct. 29, the Nittany Lions are on a four-game win streak, losing just two sets in that span.

Saturday night's win against the then-No. 15 Purdue Boilermakers was a step in the right direction for coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley's squad who hadn't won a ranked match in just over two months.

Rec Hall will be the site for two more ranked matchups this weekend as the blue and white will face off against No. 9 Minnesota Friday night and No. 3 Wisconsin on Saturday.

Sitting at 21-6 overall and a 10-6 record in conference play, an exciting weekend of volleyball is on the horizon as these matches will see if the Nittany Lions can stack up with the nation's best teams.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Tyler Millen is a women's volleyball and men's basketball reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism with a minor in sports studies.