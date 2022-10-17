Penn State Women's Volleyball Team

The Penn State Women's Volleyball team celebrates its win against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sep. 17, 2022 at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Chanticleers 3-0.

 Danny Gotwals | The Daily Collegian

Following its fourth consecutive weekend split, Penn State jumps one spot in the AVCA rankings.

After the Nittany Lions were swept by Nebraska on Friday night, the squad rebounded to beat Iowa in five sets on Sunday and increase its mark from No. 14 to No. 13 in the rankings.

Penn State and its 15-4 record will head to College Park, Maryland, on Friday night for its third consecutive road match.

On Sunday, coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley's group will return home for a match against Rutgers at 1 p.m.

