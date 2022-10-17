Following its fourth consecutive weekend split, Penn State jumps one spot in the AVCA rankings.

After the Nittany Lions were swept by Nebraska on Friday night, the squad rebounded to beat Iowa in five sets on Sunday and increase its mark from No. 14 to No. 13 in the rankings.

The AVCA Division I Coaches Poll finds the only remaining unbeaten team in Div. I, @TexasVolleyball , back at No. 1. @uhcougarvb rolls in at No. 24, marking the first time the Cougars—now 17-2—have been in the Top 25 since the 1994 final poll.Full poll: https://t.co/iG2zfRC6mb pic.twitter.com/gT9UgVFnVg — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) October 17, 2022

Penn State and its 15-4 record will head to College Park, Maryland, on Friday night for its third consecutive road match.

On Sunday, coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley's group will return home for a match against Rutgers at 1 p.m.

