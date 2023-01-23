After landing Arizona State junior transfer setter Ella Snyder on Jan. 5, head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley wasn't done adding depth to the position, grabbing Ohio State senior standout Mac Podraza.

Heading to Happy Valley as the reigning Big Ten Setter of the Year, Podraza becomes the third transfer to join Schumacher-Cawley's squad along with Snyder and fellow first team All-Big Ten outsider hitter Jess Mruzik from Michigan.

With just over 4,000 assists in her collegiate career, Podraza was dominant over her four-year career with the Buckeyes, receiving second team AVCA All-America honors last season.

While posting 74 kills and 267 digs, Podraza led the Big Ten in assists per set with 11.10, trailing only Penn State's Seleisa Elisaia in total assists. Podraza also ranked 14th nationally in that category, guiding the Buckeyes to the Elite 8.

With the loss of Elisaia to graduation and freshman Katie Hurta who transferred to Clemson, Podraza and Snyder will headline a highly talented setter duo and will pass to fellow upperclassmen hitters like Mruzik, Zoe Weatherington, Allie Holland and Taylor Trammell.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Penn State women's volleyball secures transfer portal commitment from Jess Mruzik Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley made her first big splash of the offseason in the transfer por…