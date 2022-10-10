Penn State Women's Volleyball vs Illinois

The Penn State women's volleyball team waits for their game against Illinois to begin on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 3-0.

 Jackson Ranger

After a comeback fell short against No. 6 Ohio State, Penn State rebounded with a win Sunday against Illinois, warding off a big drop in the rankings.

With the AVCA top 25 released, the Nittany Lions fell one spot to No. 14 and currently have a 14-3 overall record.

Sitting at 3-3 in Big Ten play, the blue and white is set to do battle with No. 3 Nebraska on Friday night.

The team continues its road stretch as it heads to the Hawkeye state to face Iowa on Sunday.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags