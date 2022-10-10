After a comeback fell short against No. 6 Ohio State, Penn State rebounded with a win Sunday against Illinois, warding off a big drop in the rankings.

With the AVCA top 25 released, the Nittany Lions fell one spot to No. 14 and currently have a 14-3 overall record.

Key conference match ups resulted in slight shifts in the new AVCA Div.I Coaches Poll. @texasvolleyball, @LouisvilleVB, @Huskervball, and @USDVolleyball kept winning, and @BadgerVB rounds out the Top 5 after beating former No. 5 Purdue.Full poll: https://t.co/u0LtEr9TS4 pic.twitter.com/ewFx9ieoNh — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) October 10, 2022

Sitting at 3-3 in Big Ten play, the blue and white is set to do battle with No. 3 Nebraska on Friday night.

The team continues its road stretch as it heads to the Hawkeye state to face Iowa on Sunday.

