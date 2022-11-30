Penn State women’s volleyball vs. Wisconsin, Holland

Penn State middle blocker Allie Holland (20) spikes the ball during the Penn State women’s volleyball game against Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions lost the match 3-2.

 Ryan Bowman

With the NCAA Tournament on the horizon, the Big Ten announced its yearly awards for the women's volleyball season and Penn State features four members on various teams.

Landing spots on the All-Big Ten First Team are junior middle blocker Allie Holland who ranks fifth in the conference in total blocks and graduate student outside hitter Kashauna Williams whose 3.42 kills per set ranks ninth in the conference.

On the All-Big Ten Second Team is graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia who was first in the conference in total assists with 1214 and third in assists per set with 10.38.

Rounding out the awards is outside hitter and right side Alexa Markley who was placed on the All-Freshman team.

Tyler Millen is a women's volleyball and men's basketball reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism with a minor in sports studies.