With the NCAA Tournament on the horizon, the Big Ten announced its yearly awards for the women's volleyball season and Penn State features four members on various teams.

Landing spots on the All-Big Ten First Team are junior middle blocker Allie Holland who ranks fifth in the conference in total blocks and graduate student outside hitter Kashauna Williams whose 3.42 kills per set ranks ninth in the conference.

🏐🏅 The 2022 All-#B1GVolleyball Teams and individual honorees were announced today, as chosen by a vote of the conference’s 14 head coaches! ➕ https://t.co/piBvEH7hSV pic.twitter.com/AXX1ySGVKi — Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) November 30, 2022

On the All-Big Ten Second Team is graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia who was first in the conference in total assists with 1214 and third in assists per set with 10.38.

Rounding out the awards is outside hitter and right side Alexa Markley who was placed on the All-Freshman team.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE