Penn State will be without one of its main defensive pieces for the rest of the season.

After suffering a left foot injury against Maryland Friday night, junior middle blocker Taylor Trammell announced her season is over on Instagram

The Lexington, Kentucky, native has been an anchor in the middle for Penn State and posed a threat on both the offensive and defensive end.

The Purdue transfer tallied 98 kills on just 28 errors, and her 76 total blocks rank second on the team.

Katie Schumacher-Cawley will now turn to players like junior Allie Holland and graduate student Katie Clark to help build the depth in the middle.

