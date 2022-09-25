The Nittany Lions dropped their winning streak, failing to use a packed Rec Hall to their advantage.

After 12 victories and four sweeps in a row, Penn State got a taste of its own medicine, losing in a 3-0 clash against Michigan.

So far, Penn State’s main strength has been a good balance between offensive and defensive plays, with good blocking effectiveness, but the team was off in these aspects of its game Saturday.

“I think we struggled in all areas of our game tonight, we have a lot of work to do here,” coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley said.

Arm power seemed to be both a strength and a weakness for the Nittany Lions, who struggled with attack errors the entire night. Despite great overall efforts from players like senior Zoe Weatherington and junior Allie Holland, there were also times when the two hit the ball far too hard.

Weatherington ended the match with six errors and just two kills, radically different from what the outside hitter has been doing so far this season.

Penn State committed a total of 22 attack errors, and in just the second set alone the team lost nine points in this manner. Generally, the second frame of the game was the worst for the team with a low hitting effectiveness of .049.

Blockers graduate student Kashuana Williams and junior Taylor Trammell posted only two assisted blocks each during the entire game, and in the third set of the match, the blocks were nearly non-existent for the team.

“I mean, I feel like tonight we obviously did not play at the level we know we can,” Trammell said.

The lack of blocks from the team came to play an important role in the final score of the game because, in contrast, the Wolverines posted a total of 19 assisted blocks making Penn State's offense suffer the consequences.

In the end, the sweep was pretty indicative of how the match played out.

“I think this conference is relentless,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “You got to take advantage of being at home and, you know, we didn't do that tonight.”

Despite the loss, the blue and white offense was solid the first fews plays, as Michigan's defense had trouble responding to its attacks and called for a timeout when the scoreboard was just 8-3.

After this break, the game took a drastic twist, Michigan began to overwhelm Penn State with a great offensive effort, working to a tie at 14, before eventually taking the set 25-19.

Michigan's game plan worked just like an artificial intelligence does, it read Penn State's first movements, processed them and then created an algorithm; the Wolverines seemed to predict what the Nittany Lions offense would do beforehand, and they used that to their advantage.

Michigan outside hitter Jess Mruzik was a menace to Penn State’s defense, posting a total of 14 kills against it.

Aside from that, the Wolverines had a sharp play compared to Penn State, committing ten less errors, more than doubling their opponent in hitting percentage and scoring five service aces.

The blue and white had some troubles with the rotations, and made erratic plays from time to time, converting possible scoring plays into rallies. While the Nittany Lions started the first half of the match with the wrong foot, the players tried to maintain good communication.

“I think we all say the right things all the time,” junior libero and defensive specialist Maddy Bilinovic said. “We all look at each other in the face, and we mean it to our soul that we have to compete out there, and we have to mean it, but it's just a matter of doing it.”

Despite the defeat, Penn State volleyball fans and members of the wRECking Crew feel confident about their team’s capabilities.

Nick McDonand (freshmen-chemical engineering), said the team is very good and he expects them to make it to this year’s NCAA Tournament.

While some students like Yuxan Liu (grad student/statistics) only go to the games for fun, others like to go as part of family traditions.

“I just love coming to the games, my family has season tickets,” Moly Speicher (sophomore/chemical engineering) said. “I've came since I was little, since I was in high school, it's fun to follow along.”

Though losing is never fun, the defeat is one the Nittany Lions can use as a wakeup call that it won’t always be smooth sailing during the season.

With a long season ahead of it, Penn State will need to remain resilient if it wants to win in the Big Ten.

“I think that as a team and as a program we need these kinds of like hardships to go through and work through together so we know how to be better than next time,” Bilinovic said.

