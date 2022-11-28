Penn State Volleyball Team Huddle

The Penn State Women's Volleyball team huddles before its game against Minnesota at Rec Hall on Nov. 18, 2022 in University Park. The Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Gophers 3-1.

 Danny Gotwals

Penn State women’s volleyball finds itself staying put at the No. 11 ranking in the AVCA Division I Women’s Volleyball Coaches Poll, which came out Monday afternoon.

Finding itself ranked No. 11 for the second consecutive week, Penn State finished the regular season with a 24-7 record, while going 13-7 in Big Ten play.

The Nittany Lions ended the season on a strong note, winning two crucial Big Ten games during the holiday week. Taking the 3-1 victory against Northwestern on Wednesday night, the blue and white followed up with a gritty win against No. 19 Purdue.

Finding out on Sunday night that they will be making their 42nd all-time appearance in the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament, the Nittany Lions look to translate their success over into the postseason, facing UMBC in the first round Friday night at Rec Hall.

