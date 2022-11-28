Penn State women’s volleyball finds itself staying put at the No. 11 ranking in the AVCA Division I Women’s Volleyball Coaches Poll, which came out Monday afternoon.

Finding itself ranked No. 11 for the second consecutive week, Penn State finished the regular season with a 24-7 record, while going 13-7 in Big Ten play.

After some great matches to close out the regular season, the new AVCA Div. I Coaches Poll finds the same 25 teams ranked again. @TexasVolleyball heads into the NCAA Tourney as the No.1 team, a spot the Longhorns held for all but two weeks in 2022. Poll: https://t.co/kyFNxIKLIY pic.twitter.com/febRlsFxvy — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) November 28, 2022

The Nittany Lions ended the season on a strong note, winning two crucial Big Ten games during the holiday week. Taking the 3-1 victory against Northwestern on Wednesday night, the blue and white followed up with a gritty win against No. 19 Purdue.

Finding out on Sunday night that they will be making their 42nd all-time appearance in the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament, the Nittany Lions look to translate their success over into the postseason, facing UMBC in the first round Friday night at Rec Hall.

