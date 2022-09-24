The Saturday stripe out was dampened by a block party of Maize.

In a Saturday-night showdown against Michigan, Penn State picked up its first loss of the year, concluding the winning streak at 12.

“Michigan is a great team and we knew that coming in here,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I think we struggled in all areas of our game tonight and we have a lot of work to do here. We get back to practice on Monday and prepare for another hard two matches coming up.”

After emphasizing a strong start after the match Friday night, Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley’s squad did exactly that, jumping out to a 8-3 lead after a Kashauna Williams kill gave Penn State a 3-0 scoring run.

Despite the Nittany Lions’ run, Michigan began to find its rhythm and tied Set 1 at 13-13 before taking its first lead of the match at 15-14.

The back-and-forth play continued during the first set but after a 3-0 scoring run for the Wolverines, Penn State found itself down 20-17, forcing Schumacher-Cawley to call a timeout.

With Michigan only committing five errors in Set 1, it was able to control the play at the net and won the set 25-19.

With Penn State sweeping its last four matches, it found itself losing the first set for only the second time this year. The first came when the blue and white lost the first set to Loyola Maryland on August 27.

With Penn State needing a hot start in Set 2, they got out to a 5-2 lead before Michigan stormed back with a 5-0 scoring run, causing the Nittany Lions to call a timeout down 7-5.

Michigan continued to use its length to power the ball as the Wolverines used a pair of scoring runs including a 7-0 run to take a 15-9 lead over Penn State.

To avoid going down 2-0 in the match, Schumacher-Cawley needed the key players to step up and help stem the tide. Despite kills from juniors Allie Holland and Taylor Trammell, the Nittany Lions remained down 18-13 and looking for a spark.

“I think everyone's working hard to just play to our level and at that point,” Trammell said. “I mean, I feel like tonight we obviously did not play at the level we know we can so we need to just continue that every night. We have to turn it on.”

Michigan remained hot in the closing stages of the second set, ending the set on a 6-3 run to put Penn State down 2-0 in the match.

In the pivotal third set, Penn State got off to a slow start and after a 4-0 scoring run for Michigan, the Nittany Lions were down 10-3.

The Nittany Lions continued to struggle getting past the brick wall of Wolverines and despite a kill by Seleisa Elisaia to bring the score to 14-10 Michigan, the momentum consistently resided with the squad from Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Penn State instituted different players into the rotation in the third set like freshmen Mandi Morioka and Alexa Markley, and redshirt senior Anastasiya Kudrayshova but to no avail as Michigan extended its lead to 20-13 in Set 3.

“Everyone's expected to be ready to go,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “We needed some better attacking, we needed, a little bit, you know, flying around on defense, and so, I was looking to start some sort of fire there.”

Even while being down, the message from the leaders was clear, keep working to get back in the game. Holland delivered on that message late in the third set, picking up a solo block to bring the score to 22-18 Michigan.

However, the Wolverine’s dominant defense and opportunistic offense was too much for the Nittany Lions as the blue and white lost the third set 25-19 and its first match of the year 3-0.

“I mean, obviously, losing doesn't feel good,” Maddy Bilinovic said. “But, I think that as a team and as a program, we need these kinds of hardships to go through and work through them together so we know how to be better the next time.”

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State women’s volleyball starts conference play with win over Indiana Penn State’s first conference game looked a lot like its nonconference matchups — pure and u…