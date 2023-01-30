After the addition of first-team All-Big Ten outsider hitter Jess Mruzik from Michigan, coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley tapped into the ACC market to grab another pin hitter.

Heading to Happy Valley from Death Valley is junior outside hitter Camryn Hannah who received second-team All-ACC honors in her third season with Clemson.

Hannah is coming off a career year with the Tigers, tallying a team leading 394 kills which was 135 more than her closest teammate and 22 less kills than Kashauna Williams, who departed Penn State to sign professionally in Puerto Rico.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Hannah ranked ninth in the ACC in kills per set with 3.44 and 10th in points per set with 3.80.

