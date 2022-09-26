After a Friday night win against Indiana was diminished by a Saturday loss to Michigan, Penn State was dropped in the AVCA top 25.

Now sitting at 12-1, the Nittany Lions sank three spots in the poll to No.12 and will refocus with two key matches this weekend.

Conference play got underway, and that caused some shifting in the new AVCA Div. I Poll. @PurdueVB swept Minnesota and was the biggest mover, up from No.11 to No.5. @OregonVB’s win over ex-No. 5 Stanford nudged the Ducks up five spots to No.16.Full poll: https://t.co/z9zd6gRBs9 pic.twitter.com/H3EwAuCIA8 — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) September 26, 2022

Splitting the weekend's matches gives the blue and white a 1-1 record in Big Ten play as it heads to Madison, Wisconsin, to face No. 8 Wisconsin.

Katie Schumacher-Cawley's squad is back in Rec Hall for the THON match against Michigan State on Sunday afternoon.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE