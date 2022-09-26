Zoe Weatherington

Outside Hitter Zoe Weatherington (17) spikes the ball during the Penn State women's volleyball game against UAlbany on Saturday, Sep. 17, 2022 at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Great Danes 3-0.

 Danny Gotwals | The Daily Collegian

After a Friday night win against Indiana was diminished by a Saturday loss to Michigan, Penn State was dropped in the AVCA top 25.

Now sitting at 12-1, the Nittany Lions sank three spots in the poll to No.12 and will refocus with two key matches this weekend.

Splitting the weekend's matches gives the blue and white a 1-1 record in Big Ten play as it heads to Madison, Wisconsin, to face No. 8 Wisconsin.

Katie Schumacher-Cawley's squad is back in Rec Hall for the THON match against Michigan State on Sunday afternoon.

